Chronicle of travel through Kinmen, the small island of the Third World War

The Taiwanese flag is seen painted on Shihyu Islet off Xiamen, a coastal city in China, in Lieyu Township, Kinmen, Taiwan

Today is not a typical beach day. The sky is gray and there is too much wind. The beach is also not typical. On the edge of the sea, dozens of rows of nets are arranged for oyster harvesting. The tranquility of the scene is interrupted by the soft sound of an electric scooter driven by a young military woman. She and an old rusty tank buried in the sand are the only inhabitants of the beach. On the edge of the sea, a more precise look identifies that the last row is not like the others. It is actually a series of barricades and parapets ready to defend the coast from an enemy attack. Crossing the sea and less than two kilometers away, an impressive number of skyscrapers can be seen through the clouds.

We are in Kinmenor Quemoy, the island that gives its name to a small archipelago two kilometers from mainland China, but belonging to Taiwan that is 200. Kinmen is an hour’s flight from Taipei and only 20 minutes by ferry from Xiamen, the city China of great skyscrapers that can be seen from the other coast.

With a population of less than 130,000, the island has been populated for centuries by fishermen and sorghum farmers. Because of its strategic location off the coast of China, it was occupied by the Dutch, the Qing dynasty, and the Japanese before it was taken over by nationalist ROC forces during the Civil War.

Tourists visit the Zhaishan Tunnel, built to hide supply ships in 1961 and opened to the public in 1998 in Kinmen, Taiwan

Although the war officially ended in 1949, fighting continued on the islands. In 1955, the United States and Taiwan signed a defense treaty that did not include Kinmen, giving Mao Zedong a testing arena where to evaluate Washington’s reactions. Until the 1970s, the islands were the site of three amphibious assaults and repeated bombing raids. The United States did not intervene, but instead supplied artillery and missiles to Taiwan. Communists and nationalists, Chairman Mao and Generalissimo Chiang Kai-shekclashed at Kinmen in China’s version of the Cold War.

The 1958 attack almost made the war colder and World War III broke out. The repercussions of the episode were so profound that they made the islands the main topic of international discussion in the most famous presidential debate in history, the one that took place between the candidates John F. Kennedy y Richard Nixon In 1960.

Kinmen was administered by the army until 1992, when after years of campaigning against the repressive military rule of the nationalist Kuomintang party, activists succeeded in bringing the islands into the civilian sphere. With nearly 100,000 troops withdrawing from the islands, economic collapse seemed imminent. However, tourism became the economic alternative for the vacuum produced by the withdrawal of the troops.

On the islands there are traditional Chinese houses dating back to the time of the Qing dynasty

The work to prepare the islands for tourism was hard. Almost one hundred thousand mines scattered in different fields had to be cleared. The islands became a open air museum of the cold war. The bombardment fortifications and beach barricades became attractions for tourists, as well as the many enormous tunnels cut into the rock, designed to distribute food and supply the island during the many sieges to which it was subjected.

Giant loudspeakers that once blasted propaganda from the coast to mainland China now play soft music. Artillery shells are now recycled and turned into knives. its builder, Wu Tseng-tongbecame one of the most famous people on the island.

For teenagers, paradise is the old M18 tank abandoned in the sand. She became the star of Instagram. For the older ones, the military attractions are accompanied by a visit to the Kaoliang factory, the sorghum-based liquor considered the best in Taiwan and probably in all of China.

Kinmen is an open air museum of the Cold War

Since 2001, Taiwanese tourists have been added to those from mainland China. That year, the governments of the two countries agreed to restore trade and travel between Kinmen and Xiamen. For China, the opening allowed the inhabitants of the island to see the vertiginous advances that were taking place in their territory, starting with the growth of the port city of Xiamen, a gateway to and from the West and the East from the times of early globalization of the seventeenth century.

For tourists from mainland China, the Kinmen Islands represent much more than a Cold War museum. On the islands there are traditional Chinese houses dating back to the time of the Qing dynasty. Some are still occupied by descendants of the original owners. Kinmen’s long military rule prevented developers from destroying the island’s architectural heritage.

The Kinmen County Government promotes tourism by pointing out that only there can you find the real China. He argues that, compared to the destruction caused by the Cultural Revolution and the reform policy of mainland China, and the disappearance of culture in Taiwan by the modernization process, Kinmen acts as a “reservoir of the culture of southern Fujian”. .

The ilsa was reinvented to receive tourism

The propaganda has been successful. In 2010 alone, there were almost one and a half million trips between Xiamen and Kinmen. And from 2001 to 2020, approximately 20 million Chinese tourists came from the mainland to the island. Since 2020, however, COVID has disrupted that flow of migrants from mainland China. The pandemic severed ties between Kinmen and China. Only from Taiwan can the island be visited since then.

We are in a place whose tourism is not directed at us. Most of Kinmen’s attractions are not listed in non-Chinese guidebooks and very few locals speak any language other than Chinese.

During the stay, we find complex feelings of belonging. The ties between China and Kinmen multiplied with the exchanges. They came to think of turning the island into a free trade zone that would attract Chinese investment and accept Chinese currency. But it never progressed beyond the idea.

A woman prays to a wind lion guardian at a temple in Shanhou village in Kinmen

For Michael Szonyidirector of the Center for Chinese Studies at Harvard, Kinmen’s relationship with China is as complex and raises the same questions as those raised in Taiwan, Africa or Latin America, about how to relate to a rising and changing China.

In a vibrant democracy like Taiwan’s, which has generally voted away from China’s orbit, Kinmen displays its own universe of debates. However, despite Kinmen’s historical ties to China, there is a growing generation gap. Many young people leave Kinmen to seek work elsewhere in Taiwan, and few can imagine living under a communist system.

When in early August the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, traveled to Taiwan, to become the highest-ranking US official to visit the island in the last quarter century, Kinmen was once again the center of world news. Programs and social media showed convoys of armored vehicles moving along Xiamen’s beaches, movements visible to the naked eye from Kinmen.

An oyster farmer walks in front of China’s Xiamen

However, life on the islands continued as normal. With some cynicism, some of the residents maintain that the People’s Liberation Army now has multiple aircraft carriers and ballistic missiles to attack Taiwan directly and would not have a reason to invade Kinmen.

Wěi, our host on the island, maintains that if China is close to Kinmen, so are the scars of war. Both he, and the inhabitants of the island, highly value peace.

