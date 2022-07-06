Chronicles 2 Heroes, the 2D platformer inspired by Ninja Gaiden, triumphs on Kickstarter and sets a date

Infinity Experience and Catness Games have raised 33,952 euros from 608 patrons.

A month ago we told you that it had started its Kickstarter campaign Chronicles of 2 Heroes, a retro platformer developed by Infinity Experience and Catness Games. After meeting their goal in less than 48 hours, they can now celebrate the success of the funding process.

The publisher informs us that the project has managed to raise a total of 33.952 euros from the contribution of 608 patrona figure that places them well above the objective of 10,000 euros that was set as an initial goal when starting the campaign.

As a result of this success, Catness Games ensures that the game will arrive on all platforms in late 2022. Without a specific date marked on the calendar, we do know that it will also have a physical version for PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch, as well as a collector’s edition by Tesura Games.

Allows you to switch between protagonists in real timeChronicles of 2 Heroes stands out for its feature pixel-art aesthetics and for being an action platformer with a very special mechanic: switching between the protagonists in real time. Kensei is a lethal samurai in close combat, but unable to jump, while Ayame, for her part, is a kunoichi as agile as she is fragile. Each one has different fighting styles and more than 20 unlockable skills that can be combined.

The game can be added to the wish list on Steam, where it also has a free demo available. Prior to launch, the Infinity Experience will be sharing an early access beta with patrons, so we’ll be keeping an eye out for any updates they may announce.

