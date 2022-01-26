Chrono Cross composer hopes to announce his new project next month

A few months ago, rumors began to circulate about the return of this classic PlayStation RPG.

By Axel García / Updated January 25, 2022, 08:51

The composer of Chrono Cross, Yasunori Mitsuda, has communicated through social networks that he hopes to announce his new project during the next month, after responding to the congratulations he has received from the community on the occasion of his birthday.

Mitsuda was also the composer for Chrono Trigger“Thank you very much for the congratulatory messages,” Mitsuda commented. “This thanks I will return to you at work (if you are lucky), and we will announce first next month, please stay tuned!” It should be noted that from the words the composer shared, we can deduce that he would be involved in multiple projects.

How could it be otherwise, this fact has once again revived the theory about the supposed remake of Chrono Cross that began to be discussed a few months ago, after a report indicated that a “big remake” would be on the way exclusively for the Sony platform.

At the moment, there is no way to clearly connect Mitsuda’s words with an alleged remastering or remake of the award-winning PlayStation RPG, because although the composer’s participation is consistent with what we heard at the end of 2021, this is still speculation when end of the day.

Mitsuda also worked on the soundtrack for titles like Chrono Trigger and Xenoblade Chronicles, so his reputation explains why the community is so interested in his upcoming projects. The most recent of them, Sea of ​​Stars, is scheduled to launch in winter 2022.

