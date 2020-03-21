General News

Chrono Tech Launches Australian Dollar Stablecoin in Spite of ‘Big Four’ Banks

March 21, 2020
1 Min Read




three hours in the past
Cryptocurrency

Depart a remark

The individual in the again of the model new Aussie buck stablecoin, talked about the huge four banks weren’t “allowed” to hold the fiat reserves for the cryptocurrency



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment