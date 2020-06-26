Chuck E. Cheese Files for Bankruptcy – Variety

Amid nationwide restaurant reopenings, family-friendly arcade and pizza place Chuck E. Cheese is submitting for chapter safety.

Mother or father firm CEC Leisure Inc. filed for chapter on Thursday after 43 years of enterprise, it introduced in an announcement on Thursday. Although the chain had been struggling earlier than COVID-19, extended closures because of the pandemic have been the ultimate straw.

Though CEC has reopened 266 Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza eating places as states started to ease coronavirus restrictions, it has turn into clear that households received’t be internet hosting their youngsters’ birthday events there anytime quickly. CEC will proceed to supply carryout and reopen a few of its 734 eating places in 47 states and 16 nations whereas they negotiate their money owed and leases.

“The Chapter 11 course of will permit us to strengthen our monetary construction as we recuperate from what has undoubtedly been essentially the most difficult occasion in our firm’s historical past,” CEO David McKillips mentioned in an announcement.

Chuck E. Cheese has been in operation since 1977, when Atari co-founder Nolan Bushnell opened its first restaurant in San Jose, Calif. Chuck E. Cheese is thought for its pizza, arcade video games, forged of animatronic characters and widespread slogan, “The place a child generally is a child.”

Within the midst of rivals like Dave and Buster’s and trampoline parks, Chuck E. Cheese started to revamp its eating places after CEC was bought by Apollo World Administration in 2014. This included up to date online game expertise in addition to providing espresso, beer and wine to enchantment extra to oldsters.

In current months, Chuck E. Cheese supplied supply on widespread meals apps beneath the alias “Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings,” however for the reason that restaurant made a reputation for itself from its dine-in expertise, it wasn’t sufficient to remain afloat.