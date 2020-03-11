Chuck Norris Turned 80, The Perfect Age To Return In Jared Padalecki’s Walker, Texas Ranger Reboot

Wow. That every one sounds fairly deep for Jared Padalecki’s Walker, Texas Ranger. The present additionally has another fairly good of us getting concerned with it. And but, it appears to be lacking some…juice, proper? I imply, we all know that Padalecki is fairly good with a struggle scene, however who’s going to put down some candy Chun Kuk Do strikes on the unhealthy guys when the shit goes down? So far as I do know, Padalecki isn’t any martial artist, and I guess he is by no means created his personal preventing kind like Chuck Norris…who created Chun Kuk Do! If the person who does Earth-downs as a substitute of pushups does not seem on this reboot not less than a bit, I really feel like we’ll all undergo.