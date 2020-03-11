Chuck Norris Turned 80, The Perfect Age To Return In Jared Padalecki’s Walker, Texas Ranger Reboot

Depart a Remark
You guys? In the present day is a wondrous event, as a result of the one man on the planet who can stare at birthday candles till they extinguish themselves has formally turned 80: Chuck Norris! Actually, there’s just one factor that Chuck Norris followers may doable need proper now, and that’s for him to look on the brand new Walker, Texas Ranger reboot starring Supernatural vet Jared Padalecki on The CW. Ummm…what do you imply this is not a good suggestion? Properly, simply you wait till I persuade you!
Jared Padalecki’s Walker, Texas Ranger Reboot Would Be Fortunate To Have Chuck Norris!
Final September, many people have been fairly shocked to listen to that any man who valued his life would dare to tackle the lead function in a Walker, Texas Ranger reboot, however it will seem that each one that point spent taking down supernatural baddies on The CW has made Jared Padalecki very certain of himself, as a result of he was sport for the problem. As soon as he stepped aboard the venture it was ordered to sequence instantly, skipping proper over the pilot stage, to be Padalecki’s subsequent present after Supernatural wraps. However, a giant query stays for followers of the unique: Can we actually have Walker, Texas Ranger with out Chuck Norris?
The reboot can have Padalecki as star on this reimagining (I am already unhappy) as our new Cordell Walker. Cordell is a widowed father of two who has simply returned house to Austin, Texas after two (presumably tough) years undercover, however will face even “more durable work” as soon as he hits the outdated homestead. He’ll be challenged by household clashes, struggles to reconnect along with his kids and must forge a bond along with his new companion, one of many first ladies serving within the Texas Rangers. Cordell may even start to suspect some foul play in his spouse’s demise, so it isn’t gonna be a straightforward street for him.
Wow. That every one sounds fairly deep for Jared Padalecki’s Walker, Texas Ranger. The present additionally has another fairly good of us getting concerned with it. And but, it appears to be lacking some…juice, proper? I imply, we all know that Padalecki is fairly good with a struggle scene, however who’s going to put down some candy Chun Kuk Do strikes on the unhealthy guys when the shit goes down? So far as I do know, Padalecki isn’t any martial artist, and I guess he is by no means created his personal preventing kind like Chuck Norris…who created Chun Kuk Do! If the person who does Earth-downs as a substitute of pushups does not seem on this reboot not less than a bit, I really feel like we’ll all undergo.
Oh, Sure, Chuck Norris Certain Is Nonetheless In The Appearing And Kicking Ass Sport!
Alright, I do know what you are pondering: Properly, Chuck Norris is getting up there in age…Look, if demise is afraid to inform the person that he truly died 20 years in the past, who’re we to cease him from doing actually something? Who cares if he is been taking it sorta straightforward for the previous a number of years, hasn’t one of many largest motion stars of the ’80s and ’90s earned a little bit of a break? Right here is the king who walks right into a room, and as a substitute of turning on the lights, he turns off the darkish. He wants relaxation to make that sort of magic occur, folks!
So, what has he performed these days? Most of Chuck Norris’ on display appearances since his Walker, Texas Ranger ended its eight season run in 2001 have been on TV, with him doing the tv film Walker, Texas Ranger: Trial by Fireplace, and displaying up in sequence like Sure, Pricey in 2003 and The Goldbergs in 2015. He is about to make his grand TV comeback, although, with an vital function on Hawaii 5-0, which appears like it will be nice for a derivative, however let’s not get off observe, OK?
Whereas Chuck Norris hasn’t made many motion pictures as of late, he did make a powerful displaying of badassedry (it is a phrase now) within the 2012 epic The Expendables 2. Have a look:
Chuck Norris Can Do Something!
I am not saying that Chuck Norris, who has a grizzly bear carpet in his house as a result of that residing animal is afraid to maneuver, must be entrance and heart on Jared Padalecki’s Walker, Texas Ranger reboot, however we all know he can do something they ask him to for the present. How have they not requested him to play Padalecki’s grandfather? Possibly the now-retired handler who appeared out for Cordell whereas he was undercover, and whom he now goes to for recommendation? Dammit, not less than have Chuck Norris sing the brand new theme music!
Come on. That. Is. A. WINNER. Blissful Birthday, Chuck Norris!
Properly, there is not a launch date for The CW’s Walker, Texas Ranger reboot simply but, so we could have to attend some time till we hear whether or not or not Chuck Norris (the person who can gentle a fireplace by rubbing two ice cubes collectively) will likely be part of Jared Padalecki’s new present. In the meantime you possibly can see what else is on the small display by testing our 2020 midseason information.
Add Comment