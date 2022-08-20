Chucky Lozano and what is known about his possible arrival at Manchester United

Hirving Lozano is wanted in England by Manchester United (Photo: Ciro Fusco/EFE)

Like every summer, the Mexican soccer player Hirving Lozano He has the possibility of continuing his professional career away from the ranks of Napoli. For the transfer period prior to the 2022-23 season, the Manchester United joined the supposed teams interested in taking over the services of the Chuky to replace the likely departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to the specialized sports media Sky Sports, the English team would be interested in taking over the letter from the Mexican national team. Even though the figures were not disclosed, they would have sent a millionaire offer that could cast doubt on the continuity of the Mexican in the team where Diego Armando Maradona came to shine, despite being one of the five most valuable players on the squad.

Lozano He is one of the players who has experienced the greatest growth since his arrival at the Neapolitan team. In that sense, he has taken advantage of his stay in Serie A to get on the radar of important clubs with a long tradition in Europe. The interest in removing him from the azulón team increased considerably since the appearance of the COVID-19 pandemic, for which the institution sought secure an economic guarantee with his possible departure.

The Mexican is the fourth most valuable player in the Napoli squad (Photo: Ciro De Luca/REUTERS)

Faced with the economic crisis brought about by the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the Italian team’s board turned the Mexican striker into a possible solution to its financial difficulties. It was thus that they established €40 million the price any team must pay to convince the board to give up the rights on the player permanently.

At present, according to the specialized transfer site Transfermarktthe value of the Tuzos de Pachuca youth squad’s card is located at €30 million. Although the figure is EUR 10 million less than the site’s report, the Neapolitan board is not willing to receive less money for his departure.

One of the factors that could promote the arrival of the Mexican with the Red Devils is the tense situation that exists between Cristiano Ronaldo and the management of the staunch rival of Manchester City. And it is that the insistence of the Portuguese star to leave the institution would have promoted in the directive the initiative of look for a possible exchange for the Mexican with el Napoli.

Hirving Lozano could arrive at Manchester United for an exchange with Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo: Facebook)

In accordance with Transfermarktthe value of the Portuguese card was €30 million at the end of the 2021-22 season. However, the Italian medium Football Market assured that the Red Devils are willing to send Cristiano Ronaldo and the amount of EUR 20 million to make the arrival of the Chucky Lozano to the team that recently took on Erik ten Hag.

Another factor that increases the possibilities is the CR7’s interest in playing one more edition of the Champions League. While the owners of Old Trafford had to settle for their participation in the UEFA Europa League for the 2022-23 campaign, the tenants of the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium will experience the most important club competition on the continent.

While the rumors are refuted or confirmed, Lozano will continue to be relevant in Luca Spalletti’s scheme. It is worth mentioning that he started in the matchday 1 match of Serie A against Hellas Verona, where he played 76 minutes of the match and was the responsible for giving the assist for his team’s first goal. His presence could be repeated for the match against Monza.

