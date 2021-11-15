Chucky Lozano asked the fans for patience after the defeat of El Tri against the US

Lozano asked for patience and turn the page (Photo: Twitter / @miseleccionmx)

The blow that received the Mexican team against the United States last Friday in Cincinnati continues to collect echoes of the protagonists. Now, one of the pillars in the project of the Tri, Hirving Chucky Lozano, explained in an interview for TUDN that when the group goes bad they always “want to cut heads” without taking into account the difficulty of the process.

Lozano even stated that there is a false belief of what it means to play in the area and emphasized that games that are not local represent a greater challenge.

“In Mexico we want to cut heads everywhere, but You have to be patientIt’s not easy, they think everything is easy, but no. If it was easy we would already have 10 World back and it is not like that, it is difficult to go to play to visit Panama, Honduras, it is difficult, of course it is difficult, “he said to TUDN.

The loss in Cincinnati was tough for the Aztec team (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski / Reuters)

Lozano has not been one of the most prominent elements, but it has also received criticism from fans on this path towards Qatar 2022. Its level is one of the highest in the Mexican soccer playersHowever, in recent games he has not finished emerging when he dresses with Mexico shirt.

Like Gerardo Tata MartinoLozano tried to downplay the disaster against the Americans. Not because it means less the game, but its statistical value falls on only one defeat, on three points not obtained. Sure, the leadership of the area was compromised, but even so they march with a firm step towards a possible classification to the world Cup.

“This is painful, but you have to turn the page, we have lost only one match in the PlayoffsWe are doing well, improving and that is the most important thing, adding the highest possible score to be up there ”, explained the winger of the Neapolitan club.

Mexico will visit Canada in search of a triumph that will make them regain confidence (Photo: Henry Romero / Reuters)

Now, those led by the Tata they will have to rebuild the pace and seek victory in their visit to Canada. In their last confrontation, those of the maple leaf showed soccer deficiencies of the Tri and they got a valuable draw from the Aztec stadium.

The role of visitors or locals in CONCACAF represents a challenge, as well as being from the Aztec team. Lozano believe that when it comes to Mexico, rivals tend to give away better matches and returns, and that before this they must handle the situation with greater astuteness.

“Mexico always gets a little better teamss, more alive, you have to be patient. I see it well, we are doing well, we have to improve things of course, like everything else, but this will make us grow, to do much better, we have no problem, but yes, we have to get smarter, “he said. Chucky for TUDN.

One of the most questioned elements has been Jesús Manuel Corona (Photo: Instagram / @ jesustecatitoc)

Hirving was one of the best performers in Friday’s game against the USA, yet there was little he could do to avoid defeat. The collective and offensive performance was not the best that has been seen in the it was Martino; neither he nor Tecatito Corona, ni Raul Jimenez they have finished weighing in the attack, and some sectors are beginning to grow impatient.

Mexico will try to remove the thorn this Tuesday when visit canada, and will try to regain the top of the octagonal in the event of a United States draw or defeat against Jamaica in Kingston. Now, the Tri He arrives with a higher degree of pressure after having fallen for the third consecutive time against his oldest rival; the next commitment will not be easy either, they will face Alphonso Davies and a generation that put them to battle in the Azteca Stadium.

