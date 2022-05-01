Chucky Lozano said goodbye to Mino Raiola with a meaningful message: “I will never stop missing you”

Chucky Lozano said goodbye to his agent, Mino Raiola, with a heartfelt message on his social networks (Photo: REUTERS/Ciro De Luca)

During the early hours of this Saturday, April 30, the family of the famous soccer player agent, Mino Raiolaconfirmed his death after several weeks with medical conditions, for which the world of international football was shocked by the departure of one of the most influential characters during each transfer period.

Among its representatives, the names of Erling Haaland, Zlatan Ibrahimovic y Paul Pogbaamong other world stars, so as soon as it became known that Hirving Lozano was on his agenda, the fans from Mexico were excited about his possible arrival at an important team in Europe.

Both characters were able to consolidate a solid friendship during their time together, so the death of Raiola It fell like a hard blow to the Chuckywho expressed his sadness through social networks, where he mentioned that overcoming this sadness will be difficult.

Mino Raiola died at the age of 54 (Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea)

“I was fortunate to meet you and learn from you. One of my great teachers in the leagues of soccer. Today you are in a better place because I am convinced that your legacy transcends life, without a doubt, “said the Mexican at the beginning of his farewell.

“Living with you was one of the best things that ever happened to me.. I can never forget our talks and all the moments together. The pain is temporary, one day I will overcome it and it will disappear, instead, your memory will live forever in me. I will never stop missing you. I thank you for everything. I will honor your memory in every step that you take on and off the field,” he wrote. Hirving Lozano on their social networks.

“Rest in peace Mino Raiola, sleep and dream while I arrive, we still have a second half to play”

Chucky Lozano said goodbye to Mino Raiola with a heartfelt message: “I will never stop missing you” (Photo: Twitter/@HirvingLozano70)

In this way he said goodbye to the renowned player agent, who was key for the Mexican to leave the PSV Eindhoven and land on the A league of Italy in August 2019, when the Napoli paid more than $35 million for the letter from the Pachuca youth squad.

In addition to the message Hirving Lozano was able to dedicate a score to him this very day in the 6-1 win over Sassuolo, where the Aztec winger scored the third goal of the match in just 19 minutes. Even though he didn’t hold an allusive celebration, he couldn’t fully celebrate due to the shocking news.

(Video: ESPN)

The death of Mino Raiola It was confirmed after it became known that his state of health was delicate, which is why different false news circulated in the last hours before his death and that caused his family to clarify that he was in a delicate state.

The famous representative, who also sheltered elements such as Gianluigi Donnarumma, Matthijs de Ligt and Marco Verratti, among others, finally died this Saturday in the Hospital San Raffaele from Milanwhere he was hospitalized for lung problems.

“It is with infinite sorrow that we announce the death of Mino, the most extraordinary agent ever. Mino has fought until the last moment with all his strength as he did to defend the footballers. He has written an indelible chapter in the history of modern football. We will always miss him and his project of making the world of football a better place for the players will be carried out with the same passion, ”wrote his family in a statement published through his social networks.

