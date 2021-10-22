Chucky Lozano spoke about the rumors of his signing to Newcastle United

Lozano would be one of the options to reinforce Newcastle United’s attack (Photo: Ciro De Luca / REUTERS)

The recent purchase of the Newcastle United by a group of Arab owners generated great expectations among its fans due to the economic potential that the club could have in the coming years. The names of possible Stellar reinforcements of European football who could reach the English team have not been made wait, and among the rumors the case of a Mexican has been raised.

Hirving Lozano is one of the many recognized strikers who would be considering themselves in the leadership of the new owners of the Hurracas, who have a millionaire backing behind. However the Chucky came on stage to deny any approach with him for a possible signing and indicated that he does not know information about these rumors.

“I’m here and well, rumors will always come, they always come, they always come, but the truth is that no, I’m very calm. If the moment comes, it will come, but right now I am here with Napoli concentrated and I am going to do it in the best way, “said the end of the Mexican National Team for the journalist Lola Hernández, a correspondent for the media. Fox Sports.

The winter transfer market is just over two months away and the movements of many soccer players around the world are beginning to circulate through various means. But Lozano’s mind is totally focused on complying with Napoli and reaching the expected results. “You have to be here first. There is still a lot of tournament left here, We have to follow the good step, try to achieve the objectives that were set, ”he said.

The reports from Italy began to give more importance to the supposed interest of Newcastle after the problems experienced in the last round of Serie A where Chucky He was the protagonist of a high point with his teammates and Napoli’s own coach in the final minutes of the match against Torino.

The incident occurred after the Mexican entered the field of play in the first moments of the second half; However, the circumstances of it forced coach Luciano Spalletti to remove him from the court at minute 89, after having played only 30 minutes of the game. The forward was substituted to give entry to Juan Jesús.

The substitution occurred due to tactical issues due to the situation in which the party was, at least that is what the Italian strategist declared in a conference after what happened. The anger of the Aztec attacker caused go straight to the locker room area, without accompanying his colleagues from the substitute bank.

Despite the tension that this moment caused within the Neapolitan wardrobe, Chucky confessed that the relationship between him and Spalletti is on good terms. “It was the coach’s decision, we have talked and I think everything is fine. I have no problem with my colleagues, with anyone. I try to be calm and support my colleagues, I have no problem with anyone. It is normal that he called me and we are very well and hopefully we continue like this, ”said the forward.

Lozano’s season in Serie A seems to be aimed at achieving great things, as the Neapolitans are currently in the first position in the championship with 24 points after eight days played. the media have cataloged those led by Spalletti as one of the top contenders to take the scudetto and one of the cornerstones to achieve the goal is the imbalance and offensive contribution of the Aztec attacker.

