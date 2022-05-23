Chucky Lozano visited the Pachuca club for the semifinal against America

Chucky Lozano visited the Hidalgo Stadium for Pachuca vs. America (Photo: Twitter/@LigaBBVAMX)

A few minutes after the start of the second leg between the Tuzos from Pachuca and Americaone of the surprises that the Hidalgo Stadium It was about the visit of Hirving Chucky Lozano. The Napoli striker took advantage of his stay in Mexico to go to the semifinal of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX and encourage his team with which he made his debut in the First Division.

Lozano arrived at the sports venue accompanied by his family to witness the game that will define the finalist who will face Atlas. On his way around the stadium, he was captured by the media and different fans who were happy to see the homegrown of Tuzos in the compound that was his home in 2014.

The also absolute with the National Team was received by members of the club’s boardfor what they gave him court access and you they yielded one of the boxes of the enclosure sports so that he could appreciate the game of his team accompanied by his wife and children.

Besides, the group from Hidalgo boasted with the rest of those attending the Hurricane about the visit of Chucky. Through a video projected during the training of both teams, los Tuzos they welcomed their former player; In a recapitulation of his most outstanding moments with Pachuca, the recording recalled when Hirving wore the Albiazul shirt and highlighted a phrase that was captured in Lozano’s beginnings with the Hidalguenses: “Remember my name, I am the next star of the Pachuca club.”

As soon as the local sound pronounced the name of the Neapolitan footballer, the fans began to chant his name and the cheer that became popular at the 2018 World Cup in Russia “eel Chucky Lozanoo!” sounded throughout the stadium as both the local fans and those Americanists who attended the game applauded the stay of the Chucky in Mexico.

Also the television Clear Brandwho covered the match, caught the player in the company of his family from the stands of the stadium where he was already installed to watch the 90 minutes of the Liga MX semifinal. It would not be the first time that Lozano visits Pachuca because in the first leg at the Azteca he met with William Almada and with the rest of the club.

It should be remembered that the 26-year-old striker traveled to Mexico to undergo surgery on his right shoulder, but he did not miss the opportunity to see the team that trained him in professional football. One of the peculiarities of his visit is that when Lozano made his debut on the top Mexican soccer circuit in February 2014 in a match against America.

in that game Enrique Mezawho was the coach of the Tuzos in that season, he put Lozano in at minute 84 to dispute the closing of the game of the Clausura 2014 phase, as soon as the Chucky He had the first opportunity, he did not waste it and scored his first goal in his career.

Since then, a successful era began for Hirving, since three years later he migrated to European football and became one of the most important players in Aztec football. For June 2017 arrived at PSV Eindhoven and from there he began a career in western football until he consolidated at Napoli.

Regarding the evolution of his right shoulder injury, Lozano underwent surgery in Mexico City last Thursday, May 19. No major news He left the operating room and has been in the country recovering from the intervention since he will not be able to play the following friendly matches of the Mexican National Team. It is expected to be ready until the start of the 2022 Qatar World Cup as it would not see activity in the Concacaf Nations League either.

