Chucky Lozano was reunited with the goal and silenced the criticism in Italy with a double

The Mexican was the figure of the match (Photo: @sscnapoli)

Hirving Chucky Lozano He gave Napoli the victory with two goals against Bologna for date 22 of the Italian Serie A.

The Mexican was the figure of the party, Well, he was the author of the 2 goals and finished off the goal 5 times. With his double Chucky he silenced the strong criticism he had received in Italy from the press due to his lack of goal.

At minute 20, Eljif Elmas overflowed down the right wing and his pass to the center of the area found Lozano, who defined Lukasz Skorupski’s left post and got the first score of the match.

In this way he converted his first goal in 2022. He had not scored since October 3, 2021. His long scoring drought and his expulsion in the match against Fiorentina for the Coppa Italia earned him strong criticism, mainly from the Italian portal 87TV.

It should be noted that the match against Bologna marked the Aztec’s return to Serie A after missing the games against Juventus and Sampdoria (Photo: REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini)

“Lozano was the guy who was supposed to be the strong point of Carlo Ancelotti’s management, which cost 40 million euros and is a total fiasco. The Mexican was bought to satisfy the former coach because they did not bring James Rodríguez and it turned out to be a package (bulge). They thought they had signed a player with a champion caste and brought one from the bunch, without a single memorable goal at the time”, pointed out the medium.

Lozano’s second goal came in the first minutes of the second half. In a counterattack of Naples commanded by Fabián Ruiz, the Spaniard sent the ball into the area to Lozano, who elegantly took off the goalkeeper and sent the ball into the back of the net.

The goalkeeper was also important in Napoli’s victory Alex Meret, because he was fundamental with seven saves.

Alex Meret, goalkeeper of Napoli (Photo: REUTERS / Jennifer Lorenzini)

It was a closely contested match with fouls from both sides. There were several warnings: Adama Soumaoro, Piotr Zielinski, Aaron Hickey, and Luis Binks.

Bologna’s technical director, Sinisa Mihajlovic, proposed a 5-3-2 strategy with Lukasz Skorupski in goal; Lorenzo De Silvestri, Adama Soumaoro, Luis Binks, Arthur Theate and Aaron Hickey on the defensive line; Roberto Soriano, Mattias Svanberg and Nicolás Viola in the middle; and Marko Arnautovic and Nicola Sansone in attack.

For their part, those led by Luciano Spalletti stopped with a 4-5-1 scheme with Alex Meret under the three sticks; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Juan Jesus and Mário Rui in defense; Fabián Ruiz, Stanislav Lobotka, Eljif Elmas, Piotr Zielinski and Hirving Lozano in midfield; and Dries Mertens up front.

The referee Livio Marinelli was selected to carry out the actions of the game.

On the next date, Bologna will visit Hellas Verona and Napoli will play at home against Salernitana at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium.

The local team is in thirteenth place with 27 points and 8 wins, while the visitor reached 46 units and is in third place in the tournament.

