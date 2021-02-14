Chuky Lozano suffered a contracture in his right thigh in Napoli’s victory against Juventus

The duel corresponds to the first match of the Europa League qualifying rounds (Photo: Twitter @ sscnapoliES)

Hriving “El Chuky” Lozano played the 90 minutes of the match in which Napoli beat Juventus in Turin, the team that owns the third place overall in the classification in Serie A. However, in the last moments of the game, the Mexican complained on a couple of occasions, the last due to a discomfort in the right leg that would be confirmed minutes later by the club.

Through the Spanish account of the Neapolitan club, @sscnapoliES, the medical report was issued, where The injury of two players from the squad was reported:

“MEDICAL PART. @D_Ospina suffered a contracture in the adductor of the right thigh during the warm-up. @ HirvingLozano70 ended up with a contracture in his right thigh. #ForzaNapoliSempre “

The Neapolitan team recognized Lozano’s effort in his official account (Photo: Twitter @ sscnapoliES)

Although the severity of the condition and the estimated recovery period were not disclosed, it is almost certain that the Mexican will be absent in the visit to Granada CF of Spain, next Thursday. The duel corresponds to the first match of the qualifying rounds of the Europa League. In addition, the Neapolitan cadre will visit the Atalanta in Serie A match three days later.

For the eighth consecutive time, Lozano was considered in Gennaro Gattuso’s starting box. In front they had a powerful offensive led by Cristiano Ronaldo and Álvaro Morata. Despite the power, the eleventh of the old lady Italian football could not hurt the goal guarded by Alex Meret.

The meeting began with arrivals in the area of ​​both teams. However, after a strong entry by captain Giorgio Chiellini in the Juventus area, the referee awarded the maximum penalty in favor of Napoli. The person in charge of collecting the shot was Lorenzo Insigne who, with a powerful shot, knocked out Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny and opened the scoring.

Lorenzo Insigne was the author of the only goal of the match (Photo: Twitter @ sscnapoliES)

From that moment and until the end of the first half, Gattuso’s squad continued to have arrivals at the rival goal. Nevertheless, for the second half, the Juventus team went to the front in order to overcome the match. In fact, the 11 Napoli players were defending their half court at one point in the game, but the strategy worked for them, as they managed to break the rival’s three-game undefeated.

Despite the result, the overexertion was noticeable in Gattuso’s pupils. At minute 92 of the match, Hirving Lozano suffered a hard sweep from the rival captain on the right wing, so the conditions in his right leg worsened. The match ended with the Mexican unable to support the limb with confidence.

In the next few hours or days the club could announce the seriousness of the injury, as well as the recovery time and the estimated period in which the Mexican could step on the pitch again. The announcement will cause expectation because, unlike last season, now he has the full confidence of his coach, who has recognized his decisive performances in the great performances of the team.

Gennaro Gattuso celebrates with his players the team’s victory at the “Diego Armando Maradona” stadium (Photo: Ciro de Luca / Reuters)

Another of the casualties in the Neapolitan box was that of the archer David ospina, who did not start the match after suffering a contracture in the adductor of the right thigh during the warm-up. However, with victory, the team established itself as the fourth highest ranked in the domestic league.

Although they are two points behind Juventus and have 40 units, like Roma and Lazio, if they stay in that position, they could access the European Champions League in its next edition.

MORE ON OTHER TOPICS:

“I hit bottom”: Chicharito is in debt to the LA Galaxy; promised to give his best version for the 2021 MLS season

“He had serious mistakes”: David Faitelson and the controversial departure of José Ramón Fernández from TV Azteca

“The worst enemy of the Mexican is the Mexican himself!”: Gignac’s controversial message that provoked strong responses