Chun Mong-hong Pair Set to Open Taiwan’s Golden Horse Festival

Taiwanese movies “Classmates Minus” and “A Leg” are set to be the curtain raisers of Taiwan’s Golden Horse Movie Festival, considered one of a handful of movie festivals world wide that manages to press forward amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers of the pageant stated on Monday that the pageant will run Nov. 5 – 22. Each opening movies are produced by veteran director Chung Mong-hong, who additionally served as director of cinematography for the 2 options.

“Classmates,” a drama involving a gaggle of former highschool friends who see their friendship put to take a look at amid their struggles with love, marriage and careers, is directed by Huang Hsin-yao, who gained the Golden Horse greatest new director award and greatest tailored screenplay for his debut function “The Nice Buddha+” in 2017. “Classmates,” starring Liu Kuan-ting, Rexen Cheng and Lin Na-dou was stated to be impressed by Huang’s 2015 documentary “Bluffing,” about his personal highschool buddies.

“Leg” is the debut function of Chang Yao-sheng as writer-director, who earned a Golden Horse nomination for greatest unique screenplay for “A Solar” final yr. Starring Gwei Lun-mei and Yo Yang as a pair whose love blossomed by way of ballroom dancing, “Leg” follows the journey of a spouse who battles to maintain her husband’s physique intact after he dies of a leg amputation.

Whereas most movie festivals world wide have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Golden Horse Movie Festival, just like the current Taipei pageant is ready to go forward with dwell audiences. With lower than 500 infections, Taiwan is among the world’s few success tales in containing the coronavirus.