Chun Woo Hee And Kim Moo Yeol In Talks For New Thriller Drama Along With Seo Kang Joon

Chun Woo Hee and Kim Moo Yeol could also be returning to the small display!

On March 24, SPOTV Information reported that the duo could be taking over roles within the sci-fi thriller collection “Zero” (literal title). The drama will likely be directed by Khan Lee who was behind “The Divine Transfer 2 – The Wrathful” and author Lee Soo Yeon of the “Forest of Secrets and techniques” collection.

In response, a supply from Chun Woo Hee’s company Namoo Actors commented that “Zero” is “one of many initiatives that has been supplied” to the actress. A supply from Kim Moo Yeol’s company additionally commented that he’s at the moment “reviewing the supply.”

If the 2 determine to hitch the challenge, it will likely be Chun Woo Hee’s first drama in two years and Kim Moo Yeol’s first in three.

Chun Woo Hee debuted in 2004 with the film “Love, So Divine” and made her break along with her function within the 2011 movie “Sunny.” Her roles in “The Wailing” and “Han Gong-Ju” helped solidify her profession, and he or she additionally acquired reward for her efficiency within the 2019 drama “Melo Is My Nature.”

However, Kim Moo Yeol debuted in 1999 and went on to show his versatility as an actor via roles in “Struggle of the Arrows,” “Eungyo,” “Trustworthy Candidate,” and “Intruder.” He has additionally appeared in dramas resembling “Spouse Returns” and “Unhealthy Guys 2.” Latest information of the actor becoming a member of the lineup for “Juvenile Judgment” (literal title) acquired a lot consideration.

Seo Kang Joon was beforehand revealed to be in talks for the collection as nicely. At present, “Zero” is discussing its time slot.

