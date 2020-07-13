Chungha And DIA’s Huihyeon Warm Hearts With Their Lasting Friendship

The friendship between Chungha and DIA’s Huihyeon remains to be going sturdy!

On July 12, Chungha carried out her new pre-release single “PLAY” on SBS’s “Inkigayo” for the primary time. Later that evening, she revealed that she had frolicked together with her buddy Huihyeon, who’s at the moment within the midst of her personal promotions for DIA’s newest comeback observe “Hug U,” backstage on the music present.

Sharing a number of cute images that they’d snapped collectively backstage, Chungha expressed her heartwarming gratitude to her buddy by writing, “Thanks for all the time being by my aspect.”

Chungha and Huihyeon each appeared on the primary season of Mnet’s “Produce 101” again in 2016, and the 2 idols have remained good mates ever since.

Watch Chungha’s and DIA’s performances on the newest episode of “Inkigayo” under!

Watch Now