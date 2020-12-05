General News

Chungha And LOONA To Perform At KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball Village 2020

December 5, 2020
Each Chungha and LOONA can be acting at Los Angeles’s 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball Village!

On December 4 native time, the LA radio station formally introduced the lineup of artists who can be acting at its annual Jingle Ball Village this 12 months.

The upcoming vacation occasion, which you’ll be able to hear stay on 102.7 KIIS FM or the iHeartRadio app, will characteristic performances by LOONA and Chungha, along with Why Don’t We and Stephanie Poetri.

The 2020 Jingle Ball Village will happen on December 10 at 5:10 p.m. PT.

