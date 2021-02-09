Chungha Becomes Member Of ChildFund Korea’s Major Donor Club After Generous Contributions

Chungha is the primary individual to turn into a member of ChildFund Korea’s Inexperienced Noble Club in 2021!

On February 8, ChildFund Korea mentioned, “Chungha has turn into the 250th patron of the Inexperienced Noble Club.” They said, “We share our deep gratitude to the patron who, even when everybody goes via a troublesome time as a consequence of COVID-19, shares love for susceptible youngsters.”

ChildFund Korea’s Inexperienced Noble Club is comprised of people who’ve donated a big sum of a minimum of 100 million gained (roughly $90,000).

Chungha started her donations with 50 million gained (roughly $44,800) to pay for remedy charges for sick youngsters in 2019, and in 2020 she additionally donated to assist youngsters from low-income households who’re struggling as a consequence of COVID-19, to pay for remedies for sick youngsters, and to assist the year-end “Santa Expedition” marketing campaign. To date, she has donated 120 million gained (roughly $107,000) and he or she’s additionally lent her abilities to serving to with ChildFund Korea’s campaigns.

Chungha will launch her first full album “Querencia” on February 15.

Supply (1)

High Picture Credit score: Xportsnews