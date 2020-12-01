General News

Chungha Kicks Off Teasers For December Pre-Release Single “X”

December 1, 2020
Chungha has begun revealing teasers for her subsequent pre-release single!

Forward of her first full album popping out in January 2021, Chungha has shared two pre-release songs this yr: “Keep Tonight” in April and “PLAY” in July. She additionally collaborated with DJ R3HAB for the one “Dream of You,” which got here out in November.

She’s now unveiled a schedule for her third pre-release single “X,” which is due out on December 10 at 6 p.m. KST. Take a look at what’s in retailer under!

