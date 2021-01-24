General News

Chungha Reveals What Fans Can Look Forward To Ahead Of Comeback With 1st Full Album “Querencia”

January 24, 2021
1 Min Read

Chungha has unveiled a timetable for her upcoming comeback along with her first full-length album!

On January 25 at midnight KST, Chungha shared an in depth teaser schedule that reveals what followers can sit up for within the weeks main as much as her return. The singer might be releasing her first studio album “Querencia” on-line on February 15 at 6 p.m. KST.

Earlier this week, Chungha dropped her long-awaited music video for “X,” her third pre-release monitor from the upcoming album following “Keep Tonight” and “PLAY.”

Are you excited for Chungha’s comeback? What type of idea would you wish to see from her? Share your ideas beneath, and keep tuned for updates!

How does this text make you are feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.