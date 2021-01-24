Chungha Reveals What Fans Can Look Forward To Ahead Of Comeback With 1st Full Album “Querencia”

Chungha has unveiled a timetable for her upcoming comeback along with her first full-length album!

On January 25 at midnight KST, Chungha shared an in depth teaser schedule that reveals what followers can sit up for within the weeks main as much as her return. The singer might be releasing her first studio album “Querencia” on-line on February 15 at 6 p.m. KST.

Earlier this week, Chungha dropped her long-awaited music video for “X,” her third pre-release monitor from the upcoming album following “Keep Tonight” and “PLAY.”

Are you excited for Chungha’s comeback? What type of idea would you wish to see from her? Share your ideas beneath, and keep tuned for updates!