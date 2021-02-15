Chungha Shares Meaning Of New Album “Querencia,” Goals For Her Comeback, And More

Chungha has made her long-awaited comeback!

On February 15, the singer launched her full album “Querencia” together with a music video for the title observe “Bicycle.”

Main as much as the discharge of her first full album, Chungha dropped pre-release singles “Keep Tonight” and “PLAY” the earlier yr. Though “Querencia” was scheduled to be launched in January 2021, the album was postponed after the singer examined constructive for COVID-19 in December 2020.

On the press convention held in commemoration of the album launch, Chungha spoke about her expertise with the virus. “I believed concerning the issues I used to be grateful for throughout that point,” she mentioned. “Luckily, as a result of I discovered early that I had contracted the virus, I didn’t exit. Fortunately I used to be asymptomatic and didn’t have a fever.” She added that she has since utterly recovered, and that she hoped her followers would now not fear.

Chungha described what the album means to her. “‘Querencia’ is my protected haven,” she defined. “Even when it’s only for three minutes, I hope it can grow to be a refuge for my followers as effectively. As a result of COVID-19 pandemic, I haven’t had many performances and my time spent assembly followers has been decreased. The extra anxious I really feel, the extra ‘Querencia’ turns into a protected haven. I used to be so comfortable to launch songs one after the other and see the followers’ reactions.”

The singer additionally shared her expertise engaged on the lyrics for the album. She defined, “Whereas working with numerous producers, I found how a lot exhausting work I ought to put in from right here on out in addition to what sort of fashion I appreciated. I used to be so excited. I need to problem myself to work on extra tracks any more, and I noticed I can carry on difficult myself as I transfer ahead, so I’m actually grateful.”

The title observe “Bicycle” is an R&B pop-trap tune that expresses the thrill and thrill of pedaling forward and transferring ahead. Chungha spoke concerning the effort she poured into getting ready for her efficiency and described the general temper of the choreography as sturdy and daring. Chungha additionally revealed that “Bicycle” was subsequent to “PLAY” within the rating of her most tough songs to carry out. “The dancers even have numerous opinions on the matter,” she mentioned. “It’s to the purpose the place they’ll’t select between ‘Bicycle’ and ‘PLAY.’”

Chungha emphasised the significance of well being over setting new information as she mentioned, “As this album was an extended journey, I believed for a second about eager to win the highest spot as a form of reward. Nevertheless, I gained much more issues within the preparation course of, so I feel it will be nice to share these moments with everybody. I need to wrap up promotions in good well being.” She added, “I need to present everybody that I’m wholesome. There’s nonetheless loads of individuals who don’t know that I’ve recovered. I need to present them that I’m selling my album in good well being.”

Chungha concluded, “We’re caught in an undesirable state of affairs because of the pandemic. Amidst the entire melancholy, I needed to alleviate individuals of their ache by way of music, if solely just a bit bit. I created this album in hopes that it will assist everybody overlook just a bit.”

Should you haven’t already, take a look at the music video for “Bicycle” right here!

Supply (1)