Chungha Shows Her Support For DIA’s Comeback

Chungha lately went to cheer on DIA’s newest comeback!

DIA launched their sixth mini album “Flower four Seasons” and title monitor “Hug U” on June 10. The launch was a unit comeback with members Eunice, Eunchae, Jueun, Huihyeon, and Yebin.

On June 13, Huihyeon posted a photograph she’d taken with Chungha on her private Instagram. Within the caption, she wrote, “She purchased us pizza. Thanks for coming to cheer us on.”

Chungha and Huihyeon each appeared as contestants on Mnet’s “Produce 101” in 2016. Huihyeon appeared on the present with fellow DIA member Jung Chaeyeon, who together with Chungha ranked inside the closing 11 and debuted as I.O.I.

Chungha lately dropped the track “Be Your self,” a collaboration between Sprite and MNH Leisure’s “New.wav” venture.

Supply (1)