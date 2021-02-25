Chungha Talks About Her COVID Diagnosis + How I.O.I Members Helped Her Get Through Treatment

On February 23, Chungha appeared on tvN’s “On and Off” and gave us a glimpse of her on a regular basis life.

Throughout the episode, Chungha invited fellow I.O.I members DIA‘s Jung Chaeyeon and former gugudan member Mina to her home to spend time collectively.

Whereas having fun with a feast of ddukbokki (spicy rice truffles) and dessert, the three began an lovable competitors on how lengthy that they had been on the cellphone with each other. When Chungha requested Mina if she had ever gone over 4 or 5 hours of being on the cellphone with Chaeyeon, Mina replied, “Unni, that’s nothing. We stayed up all evening speaking on the cellphone.”

When Uhm Jung Hwa requested if she wasn’t unhappy that the group had disbanded, Chungha responded, “I don’t assume that we disbanded. I moderately assume that we’re simply taking a break.”

Their friendship was additional highlighted when Chungha talked about that the 2 reached out to her each day whereas she was within the therapy heart for COVID-19, staying on the cellphone along with her for hours. She went on to precise her gratitude for the help.

The artist opened up extra about her ideas on her COVID analysis when a therapist visited her at dwelling earlier within the day. The therapist requested her, “Wasn’t final yr robust on you, each bodily and mentally?”

Chungha responded, “The primary time a analysis article was written a few celeb was about me. It felt prefer it was my fault as a result of they went to those occasions for me. If I wasn’t a public determine, and if the information weren’t made public, it might have been much less robust. Nevertheless it negatively affected the individuals round me so I used to be unhappy.” She added, “So I prayed lots. I used to be so apprehensive however fortunately in my circle, it ended with me. I wished myself to be the final celeb [diagnosed]. As a result of there are too many hyperlinks.”

Just like the true trooper she is, she additionally said, “However there have been additionally issues to be glad about, apart from the most important con that I couldn’t go on stage. Whereas going via this undesirable interval of relaxation, I really made lots of realizations. It’s a time that made me assume, ‘There’s this aspect to me too,’ and ‘I’ve these preferences.’”

As for why she began remedy, Chungha defined, “You possibly can take medication, however I wished to know my true nature, so I’ve been receiving remedy for a few yr. It’s gotten a lot better.”

Wrapping up her day, Chungha defined, “My new yr’s decision is to not have a brand new yr’s decision. There have been occasions that I didn’t work. I don’t need to get too caught up in work. I need to benefit from the small joys by assembly up with individuals and resting.”

