Chunky Pandey Wiki, Height, Weight, Age, Family, Children, Wife, Caste, Images & More

Chunky Pandey’s actual identify is Suyash Pandey. He’s identified by his stage identify which is Chunky Pandey. Chunky is an Indian Bollywood star and performed a job in additional than 80 Bollywood Films. Chunky Pandey has additionally labored in Bangladeshi motion pictures. Chunky Pandey is the daddy of rising Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey and He’s the uncle of Ahaan Pandey. Chunky was born on 26 September 1962 in Mumbai, Maharastra. Learn extra to learn about Chunky Pandey Wiki, Top, Weight, Age, Household, Kids, Spouse, Caste, Images & More.
Chunky Pandey Wiki/Biography
Full Identify: Suyash Pandey
Born: 26 September 1962
Born Place: Mumbai, Maharastra.
Occupation: Movie Actor
Chunky Pandey’s Bollywood Profession & Debut
Chunky Pandey began his profession as an teacher in an appearing college in 1986. Chunky began his profession as a Bollywood actor in 1987 within the “Aag Hello Aag” Film. After this film, he additionally performed a job in “Paap ki Duniya” film. each motion pictures was profitable at the moment and after than chunky performed a job in lots of film from 1987 to 1993. in Tezaab film, chunky performed the position of babban (Anil Kapoor’s good friend). Chunky performed a job in lots of profitable Bollywood motion pictures like “Mitti Aur Sona” in 1989, “Ghar Ka Chiraag” in 1989, “Nakabandi” in 1990, “Aaj Ke Shahenshah” in 1990, “Jeevan Daata” in 1991, “Naseebwaala” in 1992, “Insaniyat” in 1994, “Kaun Rokega Mujhe” in 1997, “Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost” in 2003, “Qayamat: Metropolis Below Risk” in 2003, “Elaan” in 2005 , and many others.
Chunky Pandey Bodily Look
Chunky Pandey’s age is 57 years as of 2019, Chunky’s Top is 5 Toes and 11 Inches or 180 CM. Chunky Pandey’s Weight is round 69 Kg. His Eyes shade are black and His hair shade can also be Black
Chunky Pandey Physique Measurement
Chest: 39 Inches (Approx)
Waist: 31 Inches (Approx)
Biseps:12 Inches (Approx)
Chunky Pandey Private & Skilled Particulars
Zodiac Signal: Libra
Nick Identify: Chunky
College: Not Identified
Faculty: Not Identified
Training: Not Identified
Nationality: Indian
Wage: Not Identified
Internet Price: Not Identified
Movie Debut: “Aag hello Aag” in 1987
Chunky Pandey Household & Caste
Father: His father’s identify is Sharad Pandey and He’s a health care provider.
Mom: Snehlata Pandey is the mom of Chunky Pandey.
Brother: Aloke Pandey
Faith: Hindu
Caste: Not Identified
Chunky Pandey Favourite Issues
Favourite Meals: Chunky Pandey’s favourite meals are Pasta, Meethi Daal with Chawal and Laal Maas
Favourite Actor: Chunky Pandey’s favourite actors are Shah Rukh Khan and Riteish Deshmukh
Favourite Actress: Chunky Pandey’s favourite actress is Priyanka Chopra
Favourite Movie: Chunky Pandey’s Favourite motion pictures is Don
Chunky Pandey Hobbies
Chunky Pandey’s Hobbies is Partying
Chunky Pandey Spouse, Girlfriends & Baby
Girlfriend/Affair: Not Identified
Marital Standing: Married
Spouse: Chunky Pandey’s spouse identify is Bhavna Pandey
Baby: Chunky Pandey has two daughter – Ananya Pandey and Rysa Pandey
Unknown Details about Chunky Pandey
Does Chunky Pandey smoke? – Sure
Does Chunky Pandey drink alcohol? – Sure
