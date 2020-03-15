Chunky Pandey Wiki, Height, Weight, Age, Family, Children, Wife, Caste, Images & More

Chunky Pandey’s actual identify is Suyash Pandey. He’s identified by his stage identify which is Chunky Pandey. Chunky is an Indian Bollywood star and performed a job in additional than 80 Bollywood Films. Chunky Pandey has additionally labored in Bangladeshi motion pictures. Chunky Pandey is the daddy of rising Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey and He’s the uncle of Ahaan Pandey. Chunky was born on 26 September 1962 in Mumbai, Maharastra. Learn extra to learn about Chunky Pandey Wiki, Top, Weight, Age, Household, Kids, Spouse, Caste, Images & More.

Chunky Pandey Wiki/Biography

Full Identify: Suyash Pandey

Born: 26 September 1962

Born Place: Mumbai, Maharastra.

Occupation: Movie Actor

Chunky Pandey’s Bollywood Profession & Debut

Chunky Pandey began his profession as an teacher in an appearing college in 1986. Chunky began his profession as a Bollywood actor in 1987 within the “Aag Hello Aag” Film. After this film, he additionally performed a job in “Paap ki Duniya” film. each motion pictures was profitable at the moment and after than chunky performed a job in lots of film from 1987 to 1993. in Tezaab film, chunky performed the position of babban (Anil Kapoor’s good friend). Chunky performed a job in lots of profitable Bollywood motion pictures like “Mitti Aur Sona” in 1989, “Ghar Ka Chiraag” in 1989, “Nakabandi” in 1990, “Aaj Ke Shahenshah” in 1990, “Jeevan Daata” in 1991, “Naseebwaala” in 1992, “Insaniyat” in 1994, “Kaun Rokega Mujhe” in 1997, “Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost” in 2003, “Qayamat: Metropolis Below Risk” in 2003, “Elaan” in 2005 , and many others.

Chunky Pandey Bodily Look

Chunky Pandey’s age is 57 years as of 2019, Chunky’s Top is 5 Toes and 11 Inches or 180 CM. Chunky Pandey’s Weight is round 69 Kg. His Eyes shade are black and His hair shade can also be Black

Chunky Pandey Physique Measurement

Chest: 39 Inches (Approx)

Waist: 31 Inches (Approx)

Biseps:12 Inches (Approx)

Chunky Pandey Private & Skilled Particulars

Zodiac Signal: Libra

Nick Identify: Chunky

College: Not Identified

Faculty: Not Identified

Training: Not Identified

Nationality: Indian

Wage: Not Identified

Internet Price: Not Identified

Movie Debut: “Aag hello Aag” in 1987

Chunky Pandey Household & Caste

Father: His father’s identify is Sharad Pandey and He’s a health care provider.

Mom: Snehlata Pandey is the mom of Chunky Pandey.

Brother: Aloke Pandey

Faith: Hindu

Caste: Not Identified

Chunky Pandey Favourite Issues

Favourite Meals: Chunky Pandey’s favourite meals are Pasta, Meethi Daal with Chawal and Laal Maas

Favourite Actor: Chunky Pandey’s favourite actors are Shah Rukh Khan and Riteish Deshmukh

Favourite Actress: Chunky Pandey’s favourite actress is Priyanka Chopra

Favourite Movie: Chunky Pandey’s Favourite motion pictures is Don

Chunky Pandey Hobbies

Chunky Pandey’s Hobbies is Partying

Chunky Pandey Spouse, Girlfriends & Baby

Girlfriend/Affair: Not Identified

Marital Standing: Married

Spouse: Chunky Pandey’s spouse identify is Bhavna Pandey

Baby: Chunky Pandey has two daughter – Ananya Pandey and Rysa Pandey

Unknown Details about Chunky Pandey

Does Chunky Pandey smoke? – Sure

Does Chunky Pandey drink alcohol? – Sure