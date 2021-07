Chupke Chupke Drama Solid, Timing, Actress Identify, Wiki

Chupke Chupke is a Pakistani drama that airs on Hum TV. This drama is directed through the Danish Nawaz and produced through Momina Duraid Productions. Chupke Chupke drama is written through Saima Akram Chaudhry.

Chupke Chupke drama forged comprises “Osman Khalid Butt and Ayeza Khan” in a lead function.

Here’s whole forged and staff knowledge of Chupke Chupke drama (2021). Chupke Chupke drama actress identify. Chupke Chupke drama timing and tale.

Chupke Chupke (Hum TV)

Drama Chupke Chupke Channel Hum TV Directed through Danish Nawaz Created through Momina Duraid Productions Starring Osman Khalid Butt

Ayeza Khan

Arisha Sultan Written through Saima Akram Chaudhry timing 9:00 PM (on a daily basis) Nation of foundation Pakistan

Chupke Chupke Drama Solid

mister no. function identify Actual identify 1 Faaz Ibrahim (Faazi) Osman Khalid Butt 2 Maniha Kifayat Ali (Meenu) Ayeza Khan 3 Rameen (Rumi) Hira Soomro 4 Mirchic (kid actor) Arisha Sultan 5 Baden Abbas Mohammed Qavi Khan 6 Kaneez Tara Mahmood 7 waleed Adeel Aadi Khan 8 Rameesha (Mishi) Aymen Saleem 9 Mrs Amjad Salma Asimi 1) Naik Parwar Asma Abbas 11 Ashar Amjad Arsalan Asad Butt 12 Kishwar Kamil Ayesha Mirza 13 Hadi Kaami Arsalan Bin Naseer 14 Kifayat Ali (Maniha’s father) Farhan Best friend Agha 15 Naik Bakht (Bakhto) Uzma Beg 14 misconceived Ali Safina 16 mr. Amjad Sheheryar Extra 17 Gul-e-Rana (Gul aapa) Mira Sethic 18 No longer but recognized Abdul Hadi | 19 Jannat Arisha Razi 20 Hania Amjadi Parshah Niaziz 21 arms arms 22 Mai Choo Mantar Nadia Hussein

We will be able to proceed to replace Chupke Chupke’s famous person checklist.

Chupke Chupke Actress Identify

Chupke Chupke drama actress identify is Ayeza Khan, she performs the function of Maniha Kifayat Ali (Meenu) on this drama. She will likely be observed paired with actor Osman Khalid Butt. Chupke Chupke drama Mirchi actual identify is Arisha Sultan, she is a kid actor.