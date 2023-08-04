Church Of Scientology Says ‘Bigot’ Leah Remini’s Lawsuit Is ‘Pure Lunacy’:

The Church of Scientology is reacting to a lawsuit that former member and Emmy-winning producer Leah Remini, 53, filed on Wednesday. Remini is suing the church as well as its leader, David Miscavige, for stalking and harassing her.

Leah Remini Joined Scientology Within 1979And Left Within 2013:

The star joined Scientology to be a child within 1979 and left in 2013. She says that the group’s “mob-style operations as well as threats” have “significantly” harmed her professional and personal lives.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Church of Scientology called the lawsuit “ludicrous” and said that the accusations were “pure lunacy.” “This lawsuit is ridiculous, and the claims are complete nonsense,” said the statement.

“Remini has been spreading hate and lies for a decade, and now she’s offended when people use their right to free speech. This shows that she’s a bigot who doesn’t like free speech.”

The message went on: “Remini’s complaints are like a anti-Semite complaining regarding the Jewish Anti-Defamation League for revealing the anti-Semite’s bigotry and propaganda.”

Remini’s Lies And Hate Speech Has Led Threat And Violence In Opposition Church And It’s Member’s:

“Remini’s obsession alongside attacking her old religion by spreading lies and hate speech has led to threats of violence as well as actual violence in opposition to the Church as well as its members, as shown by the fact that people who were influenced by Remini’s propaganda have been convicted of crimes multiple times.”

“Scientology as well as David Miscavige have put me through what I think is psychological torture, lies, spying, abuse, and pressure for 17 years, which has had a big effect on my life and work.

Remini Said That She Is Not The First Person Who Targeted By Scientology And It’s Operations:

“I don’t think I’m the first person Scientology as well as its operations have gone after, but I plan to be the last,” Leah Remini said within a press statement on Wednesday.

In the statement, the Church also said that Remini had “antisocial traits” as well as was a “horrible person.” It also said that the star had “made a lot of money off of her lies.”

Church Said That “If Remini Can’t Get A Job Anymore, She Only Has Herself To Blame,”:

“If Remini can’t get a job anymore, she only has herself to blame,” they wrote. The Post asked people who work for Remini for their thoughts.

In court papers that The Post got on Wednesday, Remini’s case said that The Church had been intimidating, harassing, causing emotional distress, and slandering her since the wedding of Katie Holmes as well as Tom Cruise, a longtime scientologist, in 2006.

On Wednesday Remini Filed 60 Page Lawsuit In California Superior Court:

The Guardian says that Remini joined the religion when she was a child within 1979, but she left in 2013. Remini filed the 60-page lawsuit within the California Superior Court on Wednesday.

She said she wanted to “require Scientology and any entity it controls and funds to stop as well as desist its alleged practice of harassment, defamation, and other illegal behavior against anyone Scientology has called a “enemy.”

According To Lawsuit After Leaving Scientology, The Organization Set Malicious Attacks:

The lawsuit says that after Remini left, the organization set up a series of “coordinated and malicious attacks,” including public claims that she was mean to her mother and daughter and had said racist things.

She has been very open about what happened to her. In 2016, she wrote a book about it and made a movie called “Leah Remini: Scientology as well as the Aftermath” about it.

The Lawsuit Stated That Leah Remini Has Been Stalked, Surveilled, Harassed, Threatened And Intimidated:

The lawsuit said that the “Saved by the Bell” star has been “stalked, surveilled, harassed, threatened, intimidated, as well as on top of that, has been the victim of malicious and false rumors spread by hundreds of Scientology-controlled and coordinated social media accounts that only exist to scare people and spread false information” for the last ten years.

Remini also said that The Church of Scientology had “harassed, threatened, intimidated, as well as embarrassed” those closest to her, which had caused them to lose jobs and other chances.

In the papers, she said that they had even called her a “Suppressive Person,” or someone who had done “serious offenses” in opposition to the faith.

She wants to “recover both punitive and compensatory damages for the enormous economic as well as psychological hurt” that the Church has caused her.

On Wednesday, the day she filed the suit, the star went on X, the social media site that used to be called Twitter, to say something else about it.

She Testified On Behalf Of The Oscar Winning Writer And Director Paul Haggis In His Civil Rape Trial:

In November, she appeared at the civil rape trial of Paul Haggis, a writer and director who won an Oscar. She said that the church was behind the accusations against the Crash director, who left Scientology within 2009.

After the trial finished in a draw, Remini made a long message upon Twitter accusing Miscavige of hiding sexual harassment and attack in the church. “Scientology was supposed to tell the police about these crimes, but they didn’t do that.

Scientology And Its Terrible Leader, David Miscavige, Conspired To Cover Up These Atrocities:

“Instead, it hid them,” she wrote. “Scientology as well as its evil boss, David Miscavige, tried to stop justice from happening and were part of a plot to hide these crimes. They did this many times before in cases of rape as well as other sexual misbehavior.”

“With this lawsuit, I hope to protect their and my rights under the Constitution of the United States to speak the truth as well as report the facts regarding Scientology without fear of vicious and vindictive retaliation, against which most people have no way to fight back.”