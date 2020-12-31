Church programs will end by 9 o’clock, plan of new year is like this

Mumbai: During the Corona epidemic, the entire country will be immersed in the celebration, in such a situation, the government and institutions are constantly trying their best to avoid the epidemic. In such a situation, the churches in Mumbai will complete the congregation ceremony on the occasion of New Year from 9 pm on 31 December in view of social distance and security measures. People have to get themselves registered before coming to the church. Only those who have registered their names will be allowed to come to the churches. Also Read – 25 passengers returned to India from UK, infected with Coronavirus New Strain, four new patients in Delhi

Based on the curfew rules issued by the state government, the church says that they will settle the collective services before 10 pm. Father Fraser Mascarenhas, priest of St. Peter's Church in Bandra West, said that we will end all mass programs before 9 pm on 31 December so that curfew can be followed. Apart from this, people can participate in this program both online and offline. But it is necessary to register for this.

In a letter to the churches of Mumbai, Orkbishop Oswald Cardinal Garcia of Bombay said that the rules issued by the government would be followed and all standards and safeguards should be kept in mind. People coming to churches should be in masks and thermal scanning and social distance should be strictly followed.

The priest of St. Anne’s Church, Father Ferrov said that we will follow all social distance and security measures. Let us know that every year in the church on New Year’s Eve the programs were held after 9 pm and 10 pm, but this year it will be held till 7 or 8 pm and will be finished by 9 pm.