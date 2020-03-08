Ciara Postpones Texas Concert Out of Health Concerns Over Coronavirus

Ciara has turn out to be the newest musician to cancel a live performance over considerations for the spreading coronavirus.

Her March 19 live performance on the model new USO middle in Ford Hood, Tex., has been postponed to later this yr, she advised Selection in an announcement. The grand opening of the venue will even be rescheduled for this summer time.

Ciara, who’s pregnant, stated that her docs have suggested her to restrict her touring and assembly in massive group gatherings as a result of coronavirus.

“I’m disenchanted I received’t be capable to return this month to the place the place I used to be born, Ft. Hood, Texas, and placed on the superb present we had deliberate; nonetheless, I look ahead to with the ability to carry it to you at a later date in 2020,” she stated within the assertion. “I wish to thank the USO and all the group at Ft. Hood for extending your hospitality to myself and my staff. I urge everybody to be diligent in taking steps to remain wholesome and protected.

Many different artists have taken comparable precautions to holding themselves and others protected whereas the coronavirus is spreading around the globe. BTS canceled their tour dates in South Korea and Inexperienced Day pulled a number of live shows in numerous Asian nations.