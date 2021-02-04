Cicely Tyson Public (*15*) Set for Feb. 15

The household of Cicely Tyson has set an official public viewing for the late Hollywood icon, who died on Jan. 28 on the age of 96.

The viewing will happen on Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. to six p.m. ET on the Abyssinian Baptist Church in New York Metropolis. COVID-19 protocols can be in place, with social distancing and mask-wearing enforced. Pictures is not going to be permitted.

Tyson was an Emmy and Tony-winning actress with an illustrious checklist of credit in movie, tv and theater. She was recognized for her starring roles within the tv sequence “Roots” in addition to “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,” and earned an Oscar nomination for her work within the 1972 movie “Sounder.”

After Tyson’s demise, tributes got here rolling in from throughout Hollywood. In a visitor column for Selection, Tyson’s “Roots” co-star LeVar Burton remembered her as “one essentially the most stunning and proficient girls of her technology.”

“Magnificence, fashion and pure grace oozed effortlessly from each pore of her being, however the phrase that describes her finest in my thoughts is, regal. She was royalty with a capital “R.” She possessed a the Aristocracy of character and carriage that would, in equal turns, enchant and intimidate,” Burton wrote. “She knew precisely who she was and dared anybody to disagree along with her self-assessment. She was very important, energetic and possessing of an irresistible magnetism that made people of each stripe and station clamor to be in her midst. Her presence onscreen was nothing wanting mesmerizing. Her unparalleled reward was the power to imbue every character she portrayed with immense humanity which made them cherished and memorable to audiences world wide.”