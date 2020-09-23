CICSE: 10th and 12th compartment exam released schedule

new Delhi: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CICSE) from 6th to 9th October 10th and 12th grade

Will conduct compartment and improvement examination for. The board announced this on Wednesday. Also Read – CBSE released these dates of 10th-12th class Complementary exams

According to the board, the result will be declared on October 17. CICSE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon

Said, “Candidates arrive at the examination center ahead of time to avoid congestion and ensure smooth entry. for them

It is necessary to carry a mask and sanitizer, while the use of gloves is optional. ” Also read – pre board exam will be first in UP board, major cuts in syllabus from 9th to 12th

The board had declared the results of 10th and 12th grade examinations in July, but due to exceptional circumstances this

Decided not to bring the year merit list. According to the board, 99.34 percent in class 10, while 96.84 in class 12

Percentage students passed. Also Read – UP board’s 10th and 12th class students’ online education on these 2 channels