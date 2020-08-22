Entertainment

CID raids the house of former APCO chairman – 1 crore cash as well as gold and silver recovered

August 22, 2020
2 Min Read

The CID raided the house of Gujjala Srinivasulu, former president of Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (APCO) in Khajipet in Karkada district in Andhra Pradesh. The CID recovered cash worth Rs one crore from the residence of the former chairman of APCO. Apart from this, CID seized documents of many properties along with 3 kg of gold and about 2 kg of silver from there. CID DSP Subbaraju gave this information. Also Read – Gold Rate Today 21 August 2020: Gold prices fall heavily, know your market rate and right time to buy

He told the news agency ANI, our team conducted raids throughout the day and seized about 3 kg of gold, about 2 kg of silver, cash worth more than Rs 1 crore and documents of many properties. Since the rule of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), people of CID have been investigating the case of irregularities in APCO.

Subbaraju further told that his team took this step after taking permission from the court. 1000 and 500 rupee notes are also seen in the rupees recovered from the house of former chief of APCO.

