CID raids the house of former APCO chairman – 1 crore cash as well as gold and silver recovered

The CID raided the house of Gujjala Srinivasulu, former president of Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (APCO) in Khajipet in Karkada district in Andhra Pradesh. The CID recovered cash worth Rs one crore from the residence of the former chairman of APCO. Apart from this, CID seized documents of many properties along with 3 kg of gold and about 2 kg of silver from there. CID DSP Subbaraju gave this information.

Andhra Pradesh: CID raided the residence of Gujjala Srinivasulu, former chairman of APCO (State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society) in Khajipet, yesterday. 3 kgs of gold, 2 kgs of silver, more than Rs 1 crore of cash & property documents have been seized from his residence. pic.twitter.com/ASUe02lA4C
– ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

He told the news agency ANI, our team conducted raids throughout the day and seized about 3 kg of gold, about 2 kg of silver, cash worth more than Rs 1 crore and documents of many properties. Since the rule of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), people of CID have been investigating the case of irregularities in APCO.

Subbaraju further told that his team took this step after taking permission from the court. 1000 and 500 rupee notes are also seen in the rupees recovered from the house of former chief of APCO.