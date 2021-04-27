cignature Announces Sunn And Ye Ah’s Departure From Group

On April 27, cignature’s management company J9 Entertainment announced the departure of members Ye Ah and Sunn from cignature through a post made on the group’s Twitter page.

cignature is a group that debuted in 2020 with their song “NUN NU NAN NA.”

The official statement reads as follows:

Hello, This is J9 Entertainment. The following announcement is regarding the cignature members Ye Ah and Sunn. While preparing for cignature’s March comeback, Ye Ah and Sunn stated that they will no longer be active as cignature members. After consulting with Ye Ah, Sunn, and their parents, we terminated their exclusive contract without any conditions. We sincerely apologize for delivering the sad news to fans waiting for cignature’s comeback. We are currently doing our best so that cignature can return with new music and performances. We are sorry to have caused a disturbance with such sudden news. We ask that you continue to take interest in and show support for cignature. Thank you.

The group will continue as a five-member group with Chaesol, Jee Won, Seline, Semi, and Belle.

Source (1)