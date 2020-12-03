Cine Sud Boards ‘Land and Shade’ Director Cesar Acevedo’s ‘Horizonte’

Thierry Lenouvel’s Cine Sud Promotion has boarded the upcoming sophomore function of Colombia’s Cesar Augusto Acevedo, “Horizonte” whose debut function “Land and Shade” (“La Tierra y La Sombra”) took Cannes 2015 by storm, profitable the Digital camera d’Or for finest first function and three different Critics’ Week awards that yr.

Cine Sud backed “Land and Shade” so it was just about a on condition that it might assist Acevedo’s subsequent movie. “To begin with, I wish to say we lived an exquisite journey with César and his first movie, an enormous human journey, with him and his producers, Diana Bustamante and Paola Perez,” Lenouvel advised Selection.

“Nobody supported us in France originally, regardless of the apparent expertise of Cesar. However we completed the movie and then the Cannes miracle occurred,” he continued, including: “How can I neglect these magical moments and have the privilege of seeing the consecration of a real artist within the greatest competition on the planet?” “That’s why, when [Perez of Inercia Peliculas], his producer, knowledgeable me that the script was lastly prepared, we signed a contract simply now,” he mentioned.

“We’re absolutely behind Cesar, able to assist him via thick and skinny, and we are going to do our greatest to assist him, each within the manufacturing, by providing him first-rate technicians for sound, make-up and modifying, and post-production, which will likely be lengthy and essential, particularly for the particular results,” mentioned Lenouvel who added that Eric Lagesse from Pyramide, who launched “Land and Shade,” has expressed curiosity in securing French distribution and world gross sales. Cine Sud’s typical post-production companions are additionally set to board the challenge.

Set in opposition to Colombia’s decades-old armed battle, “Horizonte” activates the ghosts of a mom and her son who search the household patriarch in a panorama ravaged by the horrors of conflict. “It’s poetic-philosophical-humanist story, an actual cry in opposition to the conflict, with a number of ranges of interpretation, and for positive, in opposition to a political backdrop,” mentioned Lenouvel.

“Land and Shade’s” director of pictures Mateo Guzman and artwork director Marcela Gomez are additionally connected.

In response to Acevedo, “Horizonte” handed via the BrLab of Brazil (2017), the Cannes Cinefondation (2018) and lately via the Ibero-American Movie Mission Growth Course (2020), organized by Ibermedia and the Carolina Basis, and most lately, acquired backing from Colombia’s FDC movie fund.

“It took me some time to outline nicely what I needed to speak about in my subsequent movie, however as quickly because it was clear to me, I advised Thierry about my concepts and he actually appreciated the challenge, so our collaboration continues,” mentioned Acevedo.

In the meantime, Acevedo made quick “Los Pasos del Agua” which premiered at Cannes 2016 and is in put up on one other quick, “La Campana.”

As a author, he’s connected to co-pen, with director Mauricio Leiva Cock of Fidelio Movies and Swiss-Colombian Lony Welter, the display adaptation of “Noche Sin Fortuna,” primarily based on the genre-tinged existential novel by Andres Caicedo. He additionally wrote and directed an episode of Telepacifico’s dystopian TV sequence, “Turbia,” set in Cali, Colombia within the yr 2023.

Principal pictures of “Horizonte” is slated for subsequent yr.