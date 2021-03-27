Cineática Films to Co-Produce Roberto Doveris’ ‘Slay the Dragon’

Ecuador’s Cineática Films has boarded “Slay the Dragon” (“Matar el Dragon”) the third directorial outing by Chilean helmer-producer Roberto Doveris of Niña Niño Films, whose producing credit embrace Venice 2019 Queer Lion winner, “The Prince.”

“Slay the Dragon” is amongst the 17 characteristic movies in improvement which have participated at Sanfic Industria’s Santiago Lab: Fiction.

Doveris and Cineatica’s Gabriela Calvache met means again at the 2013 Cartagena Movie Pageant and reconnected at the 2019 Sanfic, which led to this alliance, mentioned Doveris. Chile’s Peso Pluma (“Vida de Familia,” 2017) additionally co-produces.

“There are two issues that prompted me to co-produce ‘Slay the Dragon’: The primary is its director, Roberto Doveris, whom I like as an artist and in addition love as a human being. The second purpose is the story and the style of the script,” mentioned Calvache, who wrote, directed and produced her first characteristic “La Mala Noche,” Ecuador’s submission to the 2019 Academy Awards worldwide characteristic class.

Doveris’ characteristic debut, “Las Plantas,” acknowledged with a Crystal Bear particular point out and Technology 14Plus Jury award at the 2016 Berlin Movie Pageant, delved into the imaginary world of a woman who’s caring for a brother in a vegetative state. “Slay the Dragon” plunges into the world of gaming.

“I’m a gamer myself and play quite a lot of video video games,” Doveris admitted, who added that his newest movie is impressed by “League of Legends,” a team-oriented on-line battle enviornment online game.

Co-written by Doveris and Ernesto Melendez, “Slay the Dragon” follows younger medical college students Fran and Pedro who start to play a aggressive cell sport known as Universa. After a scholar vanishes on campus, they have to resolve whether or not to observe the alliance or betray one another so as to obtain educational success.

“The movie will star Juan Cano who can be in my second movie, ‘Ghost Challenge,’ which is now in submit,” mentioned Doveris who famous that Cano is the co-lead actor in the worldwide sequence “Invisible Heroes,” which gained Finest European TV sequence at the Prix Europa. He’s additionally the co-star of “The Island of the Penguins.”

“Ghost Challenge,” co-produced by Niña Niño Films and Rekia Company, was deliberate throughout the COVID-19 quarantine and filmed in early 2021. It activates Pablo, an aspiring actor, who works as a simulated affected person and in odd different remedy periods to make ends meet. As his life continues to spiral, his housemate vanishes, saddling him with extra debt and mounting issues, together with a ghost.

Niña Niño Films can be co-producing Work in Progress entry, “El Pa (de)ciente” (“(Im) Affected person”), the second movie of Constanza Fernández, winner of the 2012 Sanfic greatest director award for her debut characteristic, “Mapa Para Conversar” (“Map for Love”).

