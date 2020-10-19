Cinedigm Buys The Film Detective

Cinedigm Corp. has agreed to purchase basic film-television specialist The Film Detective for an undisclosed value.

Cinedigm introduced the transaction Monday. The U.S.-based firm stated the deal will give it the Film Detective library, comprised of three,000 content material titles, an estimated 10,000 particular person movie and TV episodes. Cinedigm may also achieve The Film Detective film streaming channel and Lone Star, a channel specializing in Westerns, together with with the ability to license 1,000 extra motion pictures.

Since launching in 2014, The Film Detective has distributed its library via Turner Traditional Motion pictures, NBC’s Cozi TV, EPIX, Pluto TV, Amazon, MeTV and PBS. The Film Detective will proceed to function independently beneath the management of Philip Hopkins, founder and chief government officer. Hopkins will assume the brand new title of president of The Film Detective.

“Phil Hopkins has been a number one long-term trade champion for unbiased movie and TV content material, significantly basic programming, constructing The Film Detective right into a content material powerhouse,” stated Chris McGurk, Cinedigm chairman and CEO. “As well as, he has proved to be an aggressive innovator within the explosively rising streaming enterprise.”

“We’re very proud to welcome Phil and The Film Detective to the Cinedigm household and look ahead to Phil’s continued robust management as we develop the enterprise collectively,” McGurk added. “The Film Detective’s library is at present worthwhile, and with synergies and expanded distribution we consider we are able to shortly and considerably improve each revenues and income from each the library and The Film Detective’s two streaming channels.”

Cinedigm distributes movie and TV content material to greater than 70 digital platforms in additional than 180 territories. Branded content material contains co-productions within the motion, western and army genres together with household content material (Hallmark, ZDF), anime (Konami Cross Media) and sports activities packages (NFL, NHL).