Cinedigm Partners With China’s Fantawild For Streaming Channel

China/U.S. content material aggregator Cinedigm has introduced a partnership with Fantawild, one in every of China’s largest theme park operators and a number one youngsters’s animation producer, to launch a brand new world streaming channel that includes 1000’s of hours of the corporate’s animated sequence.

The Fantawild channel will launch within the second half of 2020 and might be obtainable worldwide for linear and AVOD platforms. As well as, Cinedigm will distribute Fantawild programming in North America throughout the broader OTT panorama to its community of distribution companions within the streaming area, together with Apple, Microsoft, Netflix, Google, Amazon, and Tubi. In July, due to the keep at residence state of affairs in earlier months, Cinedigm declared a year-on-year 34% development for the earlier quarter.

Fantawild has 29 theme parks in operation with 10 extra beneath improvement, and attracts greater than 50 million guests yearly. Fantawild’s “Boonie Bears” movie and TV franchise is one in every of China’s high animated media properties, reaching excessive scores on state-owned China Central Tv. Main Fantawild movies included within the deal embrace 2019 function “Boonie Bears: Blast into the Previous,” the upcoming 2020 world theatrical launch “Boonie Bears: The Wild Life” and tv sequence which embrace hits “Boonie Bears: The Adventurers,” and edutainment sequence “Boonie Cubs.”

“As we have now demonstrated during the last 12 months, Cinedigm’s mission is to companion with the world’s largest media manufacturers and launch new streaming companies to billions of individuals throughout the globe and this partnership dramatically expands that scope,” stated Erick Opeka, president of Cinedigm Digital Networks. “Fantawild’s innovation and dedication to high quality is on par with the world’s high animation firms, which makes its content material acquired by probably the most famend channels and digital platforms globally.”

“This partnership might be instrumental in our targets delivering and presenting our content material to American audiences,” stated Daisy Shang, president of Fantawild Animation. “Cinedigm could be very skilled with savvy advertising and marketing and promotion methods, making an ideal match for delivering high quality content material to youngsters and households within the U.S.”