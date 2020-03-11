Cineflix Media Appoints J.C. Mills President and Commercial Director of Cineflix Productions

Cineflix Media has appointed J.C. Mills as president and business director of Cineflix Productions, the corporate introduced on Wednesday.

As president, Mills shall be tasked with main the corporate’s development by creating revolutionary content material methods, constructing its group of creatives, and strengthening its relationships with networks and streamers. As business director, he’ll be a part of the Cineflix Media govt crew strategically planning and driving new enterprise alternatives throughout the corporate.

Primarily based in New York, Mills will report back to Glen Salzman, Cineflix Media’s co-founder and co-CEO.

The rent comes as Charles Tremayne strikes to a brand new position throughout the firm because the chair of the Cineflix Content material Group, a working alliance of its producers and different creatives. Tremayne may also be beginning his personal manufacturing firm in partnership with Cineflix Media, although no additional particulars have been introduced.

Mills beforehand served as president and normal supervisor of Glass Leisure Group, increasing its content material portfolio to 12 new networks and platforms whereas producing greater than 160 particular person episodes throughout his tenure, together with the miniseries “Lincoln: An American President” and “Pope: The Most Highly effective Man in Historical past” for CNN; the long-running sequence “The Vet Life” for Animal Planet; and “Massive Straightforward Motors” for Historical past.

Previous to Glass, Mills represented manufacturing corporations, writers, administrators, and showrunners of non-fiction content material as an agent at ICM Companions, promoting greater than 30 tasks throughout cable TV. As a director of growth at Nationwide Geographic’s New York workplace, Mills developed greater than 100 hours of content material in two years. At Shine Worldwide, he offered codecs into the U.Okay. and throughout Europe, the Center East and Africa whereas managing third-party producer relationships.

“We’re delighted J.C. is becoming a member of Cineflix,” stated Salzman. “He’s nicely revered by his friends, artistic expertise, and community executives. J.C.’s numerous expertise and entrepreneurial drive make him a superb addition to Cineflix Productions and Cineflix Media’s world groups.”

“Cineflix Media is one of probably the most spectacular unbiased media corporations immediately,” stated J.C. Mills. “With its world infrastructure, notable monitor file of supporting creatives, and the profitable slate Charles and his crew have constructed with long-running worldwide hits similar to ‘American Pickers,’ ‘Mayday: Air Catastrophe,’ and ‘Property Brothers,’ Cineflix Productions and its artistic companions are nicely positioned for additional development.”