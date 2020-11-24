Cineflix Rights Boss Chris Bonney to Retire in 2021

Chris Bonney, CEO of London-based distributor Cineflix Rights, is about to retire from the corporate subsequent yr.

The chief, a well-respected trade veteran who has grown Cineflix Media’s distribution operation, will step down following a interval of transition, throughout which period the corporate will appoint a successor.

Bonney joined Cineflix Media in 2012 from Warner Bros. Worldwide Tv Manufacturing to lead Cineflix Rights. By means of his management, the corporate has grown into one of many U.Ok.’s largest unbiased tv distributors, with a roster of 100 inventive producer companions. The corporate’s 5,000-hour catalogue of scripted and factual content material has been offered into greater than 500 broadcasters and platforms all over the world.

Throughout Bonney’s tenure at Cineflix Rights, he elevated the corporate’s offers with third-party companions to nearly half of its total portfolio, and ushered in progressive financing fashions to assist producer companions, together with Cineflix Productions, ship programming.

Bonney’s oversight of the corporate additionally intersected with a serious enlargement into the scripted area. Cineflix Rights had a success on its fingers with “Tehran,” the primary non-English language program for Apple TV Plus, which has grown into one of many platform’s most profitable performs to date.

Different scripted slam dunks embody “Marcella,” “Fortunately Married,” “The Minister” and “An Peculiar Lady” alongside the worldwide roll out of Cineflix Studios-produced “Coroner” and “Wynonna Earp.”

On the non-scripted aspect, Bonney additionally helped to develop the factual slate and set up “Property Brothers” as a world TV franchise and ship long-running reveals corresponding to “Border Safety” and “Meals Manufacturing unit” through partnerships with manufacturing outfits together with LMNO, Windfall Movies, Finestripe, Scott Brothers Leisure and Hoff Productions.

Prior to becoming a member of Cineflix Media, Bonney served as senior vp of gross sales and acquisitions at Warner Bros. Worldwide Tv Manufacturing. Prior to that, he served as managing director of Outright Distribution and was additionally a board director at British manufacturing outfit Shed Media.

Glen Salzman and Katherine Buck, co-founders and co-CEOs of Cineflix Media, mentioned: “Over the past eight years, Chris has performed a pivotal function in positioning Cineflix Media as a world content material powerhouse. Beneath his skillful management, he has assembled an outstanding group at Cineflix Rights and has drawn up a stable blueprint for enduring momentum and success.

“Chris may be very well-respected by his colleagues and friends alike, and we’re unhappy that he will likely be stepping down. Nonetheless, we’re grateful that he’ll proceed to drive the corporate ahead whereas we recruit his successor. And naturally, Chris will all the time stay a part of the Cineflix household.”

Bonney added, “Cineflix Rights is now effectively positioned as a distributor with a extremely profitable scripted enterprise alongside its longstanding factual operations. After 35 years in the trade, it appears like the fitting time for me to make a transfer to a brand new part in life, and for a brand new hand to take the corporate to its subsequent stage.

“I’ve actually loved working with such a proficient and pleasant group over the previous eight years, in addition to the various extremely inventive producers and broadcasters I’ve had the chance to cope with throughout my time right here. I’d additionally like to thank Glen and Katherine for all their assist over time. As I’ll be round for some time but, it’s extra The Lengthy Goodbye than Quick Cuts earlier than I head off to the golf course and expertise components of the world I’ve all the time wished to go to.”