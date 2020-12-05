Cineflix Rights Closes Raft of Asian Deals at Singapore’s ATF

U.Okay.-based distributor Cineflix Rights has signed a raft of offers with broadcasters in Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong, it was introduced at the Asia Tv Discussion board, half of the Singapore Media Pageant.

CREO Contents has acquired six-parter “Timeline of the Century,” produced by CIC Media for A+E, Latin America, for Korea’s NATV channel. The sequence counts down essentially the most iconic moments of the previous 20 years.

NHK Enterprises, an affiliate of NHK Japan, has purchased one-off 60-minuter “Who Was the Actual Neanderthal?,” produced by Ideacom Worldwide for CBC, Canada. Within the present, prime scientists and archaeologists rework talk about human evolution.

TVB Hong Kong has acquired six-parter “Misplaced Treasures of Egypt,” produced by Windfall Movies for Channel 4, U.Okay., RMC Decoverte, France, SBS, Australia and Nationwide Geographic Channels Worldwide. The sequence follows modern-day explorers on the entrance strains of archaeology as they unearth relics.

FORMAT DEAL

Distributor All3media Worldwide has teamed with ITV Studios Australia to signal a brand new format cope with Australian broadcaster, Community 10, for recreation present “The Dice.” ITV Studios Australia will regionally produce the format, initially created by Goal Media Group for ITV within the U.Okay.

“The Dice” will broadcast in Australia on Community 10 and WIN Community in early 2021, with Australian TV and radio presenter Andy Lee internet hosting the native model. The fee follows the current profitable reboot of the format within the U.Okay., “The Million Pound Dice,” for ITV, which achieved rankings of over 4 million viewers.

Contestants are positioned in a small, enclosed 4m x 4m x 4m clear plastic dice to try seemingly easy duties. From throwing to catching, estimating to balancing, memorizing to reacting, contestants have nowhere to go and nowhere to cover as soon as contained in the high-pressure confines of “The Dice.” Groups will compete for as much as $250,000 over seven video games. The format will be filmed with social distancing in place.

Along with Australia, in a deal brokered by Mike Beale, managing director, International Artistic Community, ITV Studios has acquired rights to provide “The Dice” in France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland and Israel.

“The Dice” may even be launching within the U.S. in 2021, with Warner Media ordering a 10-episode sequence hosted by former NBA participant Dwayne Wade.

SHORT FILM GRANT

Singapore-based movie company Momo Movie Co is launching the Momo Distribution Grant in partnership with C47 Funding. The grant goals to fulfill the hole filmmakers usually face in distributing their brief movies and assist rising Southeast Asian filmmakers achieve deserved consideration worldwide. The grant will help as much as 5 brief movies annually with a money quantity of S$800 ($600) every.

Purposes for the grant will begin from Jan. 1, 2021 by way of Feb. 28. It’s open to filmmakers of Southeast Asian nationality, who’ve made at least one brief movie that has screened at worldwide festivals or packages, however not made a function size movie earlier than, and who will not be full-time college students.