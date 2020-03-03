Cineflix Rights Hires Miramax’s James Durie as Head of Scripted

Cineflix Media has appointed James Durie to the newly created function of head of scripted at its distribution arm, Cineflix Rights.

Durie can be accountable for main the distributor’s world technique for gross sales, pre-sales, acquisitions, and co-productions of scripted content material. Based mostly in London, he’ll report back to Peter Emerson, president of Cineflix Media.

Durie joins Cineflix from Miramax, the place he was vp of gross sales EMEA throughout the corporate’s TV, function movie, and library companies.

“We’re ramping up our scripted manufacturing and distribution actions, buying some of probably the most thrilling new sequence coming to market,” mentioned Peter Emerson, president of Cineflix Media. “James’ observe document and world relationships, as properly as our elevated funding in scripted will improve our aggressive edge as an indie with high quality dramas for platforms and broadcasters worldwide.”

Cineflix Media and Cineflix Rights have eight scripted sequence at the moment in manufacturing together with “Coroner,” “Pure” and “Wynonna Earp.”

Cineflix Rights additionally has new sequence coming from its companion manufacturing firms Buccaneer Media and Connect3 Media, as properly as the primary season of worldwide spy thriller “Mirage” and season three of “Marcella.”

