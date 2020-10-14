Cineflix Rights Inks Multiple Deals on Iceland’s ‘The Minister’

Produced by Iceland’s powerhouse Sagafilm for native public broadcaster RÚV, “The Minister” has been offered by Cineflix Rights to SBS for Australia, AMC Networks Worldwide for Southern Europe, and TVO for Canada.

The a number of gross sales comply with the not too long ago introduced acquisition by North American streaming platform Matter, with extra offers pending.

The eight-part TV present headlines Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (“Unbelievable Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” “Trapped”) as populist Icelandic prime minister Benedikt Ríkhardsson whose worsening psychological well being situation threatens the soundness of the federal government and the lives of these round him.

“‘The Minister’ showcases Sagafilm’s success in combining an distinctive forged, led by Ólafur Darri, with a compelling plot about populist politics that echoes the present zeitgeist,” mentioned James Durie, head of scripted at Cineflix Rights. “These newest offers replicate the massive worldwide curiosity we’ve already had as we proceed to roll out the collection to world patrons.”

The Minister

Credit score: Sagafilm

The political drama was not too long ago launched on native broadcaster RÚV, securing a 41.1% score and 94.4% share for its opening episode. It has additionally run on SVT in Sweden and Yle in Finland.

Hilmar Sigurdsson, Sagafilm CEO and one of many govt producers mentioned: “We’re more than happy with how ‘The Minister’ has hit house right here in Iceland, with a big portion of the Icelandic inhabitants turning into the present on Sunday night time prime-time in linear programming, and discussing stay on social media whereas the present is working. Even Icelandic politicians!”

“The Minister” was co-directed by Nanna Kristín Magnúsdóttir (“Stella Blomkvist”) and Arnór Pálmi Arnarsson (“Ligleglad”) primarily based on a script by co-creators Birkir Blær Ingólfsson, Björg Magnúsdóttir and Jónas Margeir Ingólfsson. It was nominated for the Venice TV Awards and is within the working for the Prix Europa.

Cineflix Rights’ Mipcom On-line Plus slate additionally contains the Canadian supernatural sci-fi “Wynonna Earp,” simply snatched up by NBCUniversal Worldwide Networks for its science fiction channels in Spain and Portugal, France, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Poland and the Balkans.

Different stand-out reveals embody the Israeli spy-thriller “Tehran,” French Canadian “Fortunately Married” and hit U.Ok. crime drama “Marcella.”