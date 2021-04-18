Cinema Audio Society Award Winners 2021: Full List

The sound mixing team from “Sound of Metal” on Saturday won the top prize at the Cinema Audio Society’s annual CAS Awards for outstanding achievement in sound mixing.
In the animated feature category, Pixar’s “Soul” added another win to its shelf. The film which follows Joe as he ventures into the Great Before also won the MPSE Golden Reel Award for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation is nominated in the newly combined Sound category at the Academy Awards.
Additional CAS winners included “The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart,” Disney’s “The Mandalorian” won Television Series 1/2 Hour and Television Series – 1 Hour went to “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
During the virtual event, Sound Mixer William B. Kaplan CAS was honored with the Cinema Audio Society’s highest accolade, the CAS Career Achievement Award. Kaplan has worked on over 155 feature films including “Top Gun,” “Crimson Tide,” “Back to the Future” and “Forrest Gump” which won him an Academy Award.
George Clooney was also recognized for his work with the Cinema Audio Society Filmmaker Award.
Full list of winners:
Motion Pictures – Live Action
“Sound of Metal”
Production Mixer – Phillip Bladh CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Nicolas Becker
Re-Recording Mixer – Jaime Baksht
Re-Recording Mixer – Michelle Couttolenc
ADR Mixer – Carlos Cortez Navarrette
Foley Mixer – Kari Vähäkuopus
Motion Pictures – Animated
“Soul”
Original Dialogue Mixer – Vincent Caro CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Ren Klyce
Re-Recording Mixer – David Parker
Scoring Mixer – Atticus Ross
Scoring Mixer – David Boucher CAS
ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
Motion Pictures – Documentary
“The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart”
Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Jeff King
Non-Theatrical Motion Picture Or Limited Series
“The Queen’s Gambit” Ep. 4 Middle Game
Production Mixer – Roland Winke
Re-Recording Mixer – Eric Hoehn CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Eric Hirsch
Re-Recording Mixer – Leo Marcil
Scoring Mixer – Lawrence Manchester
Television Series – 1 Hour
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” S3, Ep. 8 A Jewish Girl Walks Into the Apollo…
Production Mixer – Mathew Price CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Ron Bochar CAS
Scoring Mixer – Stewart Lerman
ADR Mixer – David Boulton
Foley Mixer – George A. Lara CAS
Television Series 1/2 Hour
“The Mandalorian” Ep. 102 Chapter 2: The Child
Production Mixer – Shawn Holden CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Bonnie Wild
Re-Recording Mixer – Stephen Urata
Scoring Mixer – Christopher Fogel CAS
ADR Mixer – Matthew Wood
Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS
Television Non-fiction, Variety Or Music – Series Or Specials
“Hamilton”
Production Mixer – Justin Rathbun
Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Volante
Re-Recording Mixer – Rob Fernandez
Re-Recording Mixer – Tim Latham
Outstanding Product Production
Sound Devices, LLC: CL-16 Linear Fader Control Surface for 8-Series
Outstanding Product Post Production
iZotope, Inc.: RX8