Cinema Hall Guidelines: All multiplexes, cinemas to be opened from October 15 – Government issued these guidelines

Cinema Hall Reopening Guidelines: In the midst of the Corona crisis, the exercise to bring the country back on track once again continues. Unlock-5 has started in the country from 1 October. In the Unlock 5 guidelines, the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed all theaters and multiplexes to open from October 15. Now after the advice and suggestions issued by the Ministry of Health, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued SOP for the operation of theaters. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said that Cinemahall will work with 50 percent capacity. That is, if there will be seating for 200 people, then only 100 people will sit in the hall.

Announced the Standard operating procedures, SOP’s for cinema halls, multiplexes etc. for screening of films, as they reopen from 15th of October as per Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines.#UnlockWithPrecautions pic.twitter.com/X1XZFZoDAT – Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) October 6, 2020

The Information and Broadcasting Minister told the journalists that while watching the cinema in the hall, people would be required to put on masks and a middle seat would be kept vacant. He told that sufficient time will have to be kept in the hall from one show to another. The entire hall has to be sanitized after the show. He said that it would also be necessary to show a 1 minute film to make people aware of the corona prepared by the Ministry of Information Broadcasting before the show starts and during the interval.

Information and Broadcasting Ministry releases standard operating protocols (SOPs) to be followed at all cinemas / theaters / multiplexes. Government of India has permitted cinemas / theaters / multiplexes to re-open from 15th October. pic.twitter.com/zAetxtJDNV – ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020

He said that the temperature inside the hall should also be taken care of and it should be between 23 to 25 degrees. Along with this, he also spoke about the exit of more people during the interval. He said that it should be tried during the interval that at least the audience comes out. Apart from this, only packed food will be allowed.

Cinema Hall Reopening Guidelines:

– Cinemashall open with 50% capacity

– It will be mandatory to wear masks in the hall

– Seating arrangement will be required except one seat

– Masks, sanitizers and social distancing will be necessary in Cinemahall

– A 1 minute film to make people aware of Corona will be required to be shown before the show and at the time of interval.

– There should be a standard time gap at the time of two shows. Sanitization of the entire hall should take place after the show. So that there is not much contact between the people who come and go.

– More windows have to be opened for booking tickets in a single screen.

– Online ticket booking will be encouraged.

– Advance booking of tickets will be encouraged.

– Only packed food will be available inside the cinema hall

– The temperature must be kept between 23 and 25 degrees.

– During the interval, not too many viewers leave the theater.