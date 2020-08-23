Cinema halls, metro, schools: Learn what things can be allowed to open in Unlock-4 from September 1 …

Unlock 4: Corona’s havoc in the country continues to grow. In India, more than 3 million people have been infected with the Coronavirus, whereas, more than 56 thousand people have died so far. Meanwhile, media reports are getting reports that cinema halls, metros and schools can be reopened from September 1. After the lockdown that started in March, the central government has started relaxing it through Unlock. According to the reports, in the fourth phase of Unlock starting from September 1 (Unlock4), the government is preparing to relax some more. Also Read – Bihar / Patna Lockdown New Guidelines: Outbreak of Corona changes the rules of lockdown, now shops will open only four hours

Multiplexes are not allowed

Cinema Halls Reopening News: According to the report, the central government may allow opening of standalone cinema halls from 1 September, although multiplexes in malls will not be opened yet. For this, standard operating procedure (SOP), contactless ticketing has already been created. Also Read – Coronavirus India Updates: 912 people died in last 24 hours in the country

Metro service approved on trial basis!

Metro Reopening News: Along with this, the metro in Delhi can also be started on a trial basis for 15 days. According to reports, like Mumbai Local, only 50 passengers engaged in essential services will be allowed to sit in a coach. Also Read – Chhattisgarh Coronavirus Update: 568 new positive cases were found in Chhattisgarh one day, the worst condition of these districts including the capital

The decision of the schools is possible on the states

School Reopening News: As many state governments have announced that they will decide to reopen schools in the last week of August. It is believed that the Center will give the states an option to reopen schools. However, the central government has said that no such decision has been taken in this regard. It is being speculated that the Center will leave this decision to the state governments.

Center instructions to states

Earlier, the Center has asked all the states to ensure that there should not be any restriction on the movement of persons and goods within a state and from one state to another during the current process of relaxation in lockdown. The letter said that any such ban would be a direct violation of the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Figure reached 30 million

According to the latest data released by the Health Ministry on Sunday morning, in the last 24 hours, a record 69,239 cases of corona were reported in the country and 912 people lost their lives. Now, the number of corona infects has reached 30,44,941 in the country and so far 56,706 people have become victims of this deadly virus. There are 707668 active cases of corona in the country and 22,80,566 people have recovered and gone home after treatment.