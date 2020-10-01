Cinema Halls Open: Theaters will open soon in Delhi, this week may be important meeting

new Delhi: Guidelines have been issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs for Unlock 5.0. Meanwhile, theaters can be opened in Delhi this week. The decision to open theaters will be implemented after being notified by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). Please tell that this authority is headed by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and its vice-president is the Chief Minister of Delhi. Also Read – School Reopening Guidelines in Unlock 5.0: MHA’s big decision on opening school, now parents will have to take this decision, see guideline

If a senior officer is to be believed then the DDMA meeting can be held later this week. In such a situation, the central guidelines will be discussed before issuing any kind of notification. However, till now no spokesperson and leaders of Delhi government have made any comment on this matter. Please tell that theaters in Delhi have been closed since March 12.

Cinepolis India CEO Dewang Sampath said that we thank the central government for this decision. We are waiting for other information. We assure that compliance of all types of rules will be ensured. Please tell that under Unlock 5.0 issued by the Central Government, permission has been given to open theaters across the country.

In this regard, the Multiplex Association of India said that we are committed to ensure safe and clean cinema based facilities for cinema lovers. The cinema sector benefits rapidly from the economy. We look forward to creating a safe environment in theaters. Explain that the cinema hall, multiplex etc. were closed before the announcement of the lockdown in the capital Delhi. But now amidst the call to open theaters, there is happiness among the cinema owners.