Cinema Halls Re-open: Cinemas will be opened in the country, swimming pool, entertainment park is also allowed to open, this is the guideline

Guidelines for Re-opening Cinema Halls and Multiplexes: The threat of corona virus is still intact. At the same time, in the order of Unlock 5.0, the central government has decided to open theaters, theaters as well. Along with this, permission has also been given to open swimming pools, entertainment parks, multiplexes, players training camps. According to the order of the central government, all these will open from October 15.

Theaters will open from October 15

As per the order of the Central Government, orders have been given to open theaters, swimming pools, entertainment parks, multiplexes, players training camps, theaters from October 15. The number will be limited in theaters. People will not be allowed to sit in all seats, but only 50 percent seats will be seated. People will not be allowed to go to cinema halls and other places without putting on masks.

With this, up to 100 people can participate in events such as weddings. Let me tell you that Cinemahal etc. are closed since March. With this, the central government has said that the state governments will take a decision on opening schools and colleges. The central governments have not taken any decision in this regard yet. Almost everything has been opened except school, college. There have been 60 lakh cases of corona virus in the country, while 97 thousand people have died. Every day 80 to 90 thousand cases are coming up.