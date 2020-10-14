Cinema Halls Reopening News: Cinemashall not open here till the release of new films, casinos will also be closed

Cinema Halls Reopening News: The Goa government has given permission to reopen the cinema hall from Thursday as per the guidelines of the Center. However the cinema owners here say that they will not open theaters till the release of new films. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that theaters would be reopened in Goa from October 15, while the casinos would remain closed until further orders. Also Read – Uttar Pradesh Lucknow Maharajganj MLA Jai Mangal Kannaujia seen in casino in Nepal video viral | UP: BJP MLA seen gambling in casinos, drinking alcohol, video viral on social media

He said that the decision to reopen theaters has been taken under the unlocked 5.0 guidelines of the central government. A representative of theater owners in Lanki, Goa said that since no new film is currently being released, there is no point in opening a cinema hall.

BJP MLA and President of All Goa Theater Owners Association, Praveen Jante said, ‘Theaters in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Delhi are not open yet. We are not going to open theaters till the release of the new film. ” He said that the films are released nationwide at the same time and that the shutdown of theaters in other states is causing the distributors trouble to release the films at this time is. Let us know that there are 40 film curtains in Goa.

