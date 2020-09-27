Cinema Halls Reopening News: Theaters will open in this state from October 1, these things will have to be taken care of …

Cinema Halls Reopen News: Corona continues to wreak havoc in the country. In India, more than 59 lakh people are infected with the Corona virus, whereas, more than 94 thousand have died so far. Corona cases are increasing rapidly though Unlock 4.0 (Unlock 4.0) has started. The lockdown was announced in the last March to reduce the spread of corona virus epidemic. After this, the exercise to bring the country back on track through Unlock in a phased manner continues. In this series, now West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has decided to open theaters in the state from October 1. Also Read – Assembly Election: Mamta Banerjee, kindly before election, will distribute money to Durga Puja committees after priests too

To return to normalcy, jatras, plays, OATs, Cinemas & all musical, dance, recital & magic shows shall be allowed to function with 50 participants or less from 1 Oct, subject to adherence to physical distancing norms, wearing of masks & compliance to precautionary protocols. – Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 26, 2020

Mamata Banerjee has herself given this information by tweeting. The Chief Minister tweeted, "Returning to normal conditions, Jatras, Play, OAT, Cinema, Musical and Dance programs and Magic Shows will be allowed to open with 50 or less people from 1st October. During this time people will have to follow the rules of social distancing, put on masks and follow other protocols. '

The state government has taken this decision following the request of people and other groups associated with the Bengali film industry to open theaters continuously. He said that the closure of cinemas and other entertainment areas is causing financial loss to businessmen and employees. Explain that in view of the Corona crisis, the Central Government had ordered the closure of theaters and other events in the month of March itself. .

It is known that there are 2,41,059 cases of Corona virus in West Bengal and 4,665 people have died so far. There are 25,374 active cases in the state, while 2,11,020 people have been cured after treatment.

