Cinema Libre Studio Takes U.S. Rights to ’My Little One’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Los Angeles-based production-distribution home Cinema Libre Studio has acquired U.S. rights to Frédéric Choffat and Julie Gilbert’s “My Little One,” within the wake of its U.S. premiere on the Miami Movie Pageant.

The deal was closed by Philippe Diaz, Cinema Libre Studio chairman and Loic Magneron, founding father of Paris’ Huge Administration, the movie’s gross sales agent.

Produced by Anne Deluz and Jessica Huppert Berman for Luc Peter’s Intermezzo Movies and Les Movies du Tigre, and co-produced by public broadcaster Radio Télévision Suisse (RTS), “My Little One” has been seen to date, of festivals, at Germany’s Frankfurt Biennal, Tübingen and Stuttgart and Mannheim-Heidelberg, in addition to France’s Beaujolais French-Language Cinema Conferences and Switzerland’s Solothurn Movie Pageant, earlier than its theatrical launch in Switzerland.

“My Little One” has been licensed to South Korea in an all rights deal and to Jap Europe, for premium pay TV and VOD.

A Swiss manufacturing, however set in Navajo Nation, and starring French artwork home names Anna Mouglalis (“Coco Chanel & Igor Stravinsky”) and filmmaker and actor Mathieu Demy (“Americano”), “My Little One” activates two males, Alex (Vincent Bonillo, a star of Choffat and Gilbert’s 2006 characteristic “Actual Life is Elsewhere”) and Bernardo (Demy), as soon as as shut as brothers, who’re summoned by Jade (Mouglalis), their former lover, to the center of the Navajo Nation desert, the place she now lives.

10 years earlier than, Alex and Bernardo, lived a wild journey with Jade on the coast of Mexico, which marked their lives, till a twister left their enterprise in ruins, and Jade disappeared.

Alex nonetheless clings to a few of the goals of his youth and reminiscence of Jade. Bernardo fled to the secure haven of marriage, youngsters, and works as an architect in Geneva.

Jade, nevertheless, has an agenda. She is dying from most cancers and needs the 2 males to sense and really feel, as she places it, her world and that of her feisty 10-year daughter Frida whom she would love to reside after her dying with the boys who’ve cared for her most.

The huge plains, early prejudices concerning the native Navajos, and particularly reunion with Jade, pressure Alex and Bernardo to ask who they’re, and who they may very well be, now that, previous 40, they nonetheless have a while to forge their lives.

“Within the desert, every little thing is in sight. We can not conceal. This territory resonates with the recurrent questioning in our movies of uprooting and identification,” the administrators stated in an press file interview.

Each really feel a connection to the desert and Indigenous populations, Choffat rising up within the Moroccan desert and Gilbert, the daughter of an ethnologist, spending her childhood amongst Indigenous peoples in Mexico, Canada and the U.S.

“Whereas touring in recent times in Navajo territory, we now have met a inhabitants caught between American modernity on one aspect and, on the opposite aspect, a fantastic attachment to their lands, their tales, their beliefs,” the administrators commented.



CREDIT: F. Choffat

They added: “It was there that it appeared apparent to us to anchor our story on this territory the place a number of realities can co-exist.”

The movie incorporates a efficiency in a slot machine on line casino by singer-songwriter-actor John Doe, a determine on the early 1980s’ L.A. punk scene.

Recruited after an open casting name at Dilkon’s Chapter Home, Navajo actor Zoël Zohnnie performs the native drugs man who throws Alex and Bernardo by prescribing commonplace drugs, Navajo videographer Kody Dayish makes an impression as a seemingly fearsome younger native who insists that Bernardo and Alex pattern what seems by fairly highly effective pot, by means of their welcome to the local people.

“We’re pleased to purchase this lovely movie that celebrates the spirit of the American desert and gives alternatives for Native American peoples,” stated Philippe Diaz, chairman of Cinema Libre Studio.

“My Little One” marks the final characteristic movie of valiant Swiss director-producer Anne Deluz, who reduce her enamel as an A.D. to Alain Tanner (“The Diary of Woman M”) and, put in in Spain, Fernando Trueba (Penelope Cruz-starring “The Woman of Your Goals”), David Trueba (“Masterpiece”) and Mateo Gil (“No person Is aware of Anyone”), amongst many administrators.

Shifting into route herself – reminiscent of TV film “Bien dégagé derrière les oreilles,” a big hit in Switzerland – Deluz produced “My Little One” whereas receiving on-set chemotherapy.

Six-part collection “Bulle,” starring Suzanne Clement and Claudia Cardinale, which Deluz created, wrote and directed for Intermezzo Movies and RTS, proved her final collection, and largest and ultimate work, which she completed on her deathbed.

“Bulle” will premiere Thursday, March 12 on RTS.