General News

CinemaBlend Is Giving Away A Trilogy Pack Of Great Judd Apatow Movies

August 25, 2020
2 Min Read
Feedback

Depart a Remark

options

CinemaBlend Is Giving Away A Trilogy Pack Of Great Judd Apatow Movies

Extra from Sydney Skubic
Aquaman 2

In celebration of The King Of Staten Island being launched on Blu-ray and DVD immediately, we’re giving freely a trilogy pack of some nice motion pictures from Judd Apatow. The pack contains Blu-rays of This Is 40, The 40-Yr Previous Virgin, and The King Of Staten Island. There’ll solely be one winner, so enter your e mail beneath in your likelihood to win! The giveaway ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on September third.

Official Guidelines: Simply submit your e mail deal with above. The giveaway ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on September third, 2020. The winner is chosen at random and shall be notified by way of e mail and given three days to reply. Solely U.S. residents over the age of 18 could apply. No buy needed. Members could be disqualified for any motive. Failure to adjust to the principles will lead to disqualification and subsequent mockery. Any transport points are usually not the accountability of CinemaBlend. Good luck!

Extra From This Writer


Aquaman 2



22h


Aquaman 2


Sydney Skubic



Shazam! Fury Of The Gods



22h


Shazam! Fury Of The Gods


Sydney Skubic



The Flash



22h


The Flash


Sydney Skubic

Feedback

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment